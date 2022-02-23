Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2022

Senior PPP leader Rehman Malik passes away at 70

Nadir GuramaniPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 11:14am
Former interior minister Rehman Malik. — Radio Pakistan/File
Former interior minister Rehman Malik. — Radio Pakistan/File

Senior PPP leader and former senator Rehman Malik passed away on Wednesday in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related complications, his spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi confirmed. He was 70.

"Deeply devastated to say that former interior minister [and] PPP's senior leader, Abdul Rehman Malik, passed away," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Malik was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to Covid-related complications.

Malik had tested positive for the coronavirus in January. At that time, his spokesperson said the former senator had initially been shifted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Islamabad after his condition deteriorated. However, his condition had continued to worsen and doctors subsequently put him on a ventilator on February 1.

The spokesperson said the virus had affected Malik's lungs and the former senator had been complaining of breathing problems after contracting Covid.

Political career

Rehman Malik obtained a master's degree in statistics from the University of Karachi in 1973 and was awarded an honorary PhD from the same institution in 2012.

He had a long career as a politician and held many portfolios, including his term as interior minister from 2008 to 2013.

He was also a recipient of the Sitara-i-Shujaat for his services in the Federal Investigation Agency and the Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Leaders offer condolences

Condolences poured in from PPP stalwarts and political leaders from other parties on Malik's passing.

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to Malik, saying he was a "hardworking and capable interior minister".

He added that Malik's services to the country were unforgettable and the PPP leadership and workers shared in his family's grief.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed his grief over news of the demise and extended condolences to the departed's family.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar offered his condolences on the former interior minister's death.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said he was "deeply saddened" on hearing the news and praised his former peer as a "good man and amazing politician".

"Rehman Malik's death is a great loss for the country's politics. The vacuum created by Rehman Malik's demise can never be filled," he said, adding that his services for the PPP will always be remembered.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former interior minister Rehman Malik. May God forgive him and grant patience to his family," senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal tweeted.

Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Malik was a great leader and extended his condolences to the deceased's family.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (29)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
TimeToMovveOn
Feb 23, 2022 08:10am
I am sorry. I used to read his articles. May his soul rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 23, 2022 08:11am
انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون We all have to go. Let's do something good for humanity and be rememberd as good, not as mischief mongers.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Feb 23, 2022 08:15am
RIP to Rehman Malik Saheb, PPP and Pakistan lost a great guy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash from the West
Feb 23, 2022 08:22am
Where are top PPP leaders for whom he sacrificed his who life. No one even made a single visit to him or his family during his illness.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Feb 23, 2022 08:23am
Hope he gets forgiveness for his sins. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Caush
Feb 23, 2022 08:26am
No visit from corruption party who he belong too. Zardari party.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Feb 23, 2022 08:29am
What a guy. Rest in peace. Condolence to his family.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Feb 23, 2022 08:29am
Rehman Malik took with him many secrets of Zardari and BB.
Reply Recommend 0
Awam Care
Feb 23, 2022 08:30am
RIP.... He was very intelligent person indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Feb 23, 2022 08:40am
RIP. Rehman Malik Sahib.
Reply Recommend 0
Khadu Langdaa
Feb 23, 2022 08:40am
wasnt he vaccinated??
Reply Recommend 0
Richie Rich
Feb 23, 2022 08:43am
the new generation will see the old one slowly pass away
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Feb 23, 2022 08:49am
R.I.P.
Reply Recommend 0
Rama
Feb 23, 2022 08:58am
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Feb 23, 2022 09:03am
May his soul rest in peace. We are lost a good politician.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi Wala
Feb 23, 2022 09:05am
RIP Mr. Rehman Malik. As interior minister under very difficult circumstances, he did a reasonable job.
Reply Recommend 0
Sal Canada
Feb 23, 2022 09:06am
@Ash from the West, How do you expect someone to visit a covid patient ?
Reply Recommend 0
khaleeq
Feb 23, 2022 09:07am
Was he a leader?
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Feb 23, 2022 09:15am
Rest In Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Feb 23, 2022 09:16am
No statement from Zardari and son
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Feb 23, 2022 09:22am
Deepest condolences. May his soul rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Shazia
Feb 23, 2022 09:22am
RIP It's a big loss indeed
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Feb 23, 2022 09:28am
@Ash from the West, Correct, shows how hollow, how worthless, how shallow, people are.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 23, 2022 09:29am
R. I. P.. Sir..
Reply Recommend 0
A
Feb 23, 2022 09:50am
@Khadu Langdaa, “ wasnt he vaccinated??” Chinese vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 23, 2022 09:51am
Will Asif Zardari attend his funeral services or, as usual, will become ill and unable to travel?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Addy
Feb 23, 2022 09:56am
Condolences and sympathies to the family.
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Feb 23, 2022 10:05am
As a minister he kept the nation amused by the way he talked. R.I.P. dear soul.
Reply Recommend 0
Habib Canada
Feb 23, 2022 10:34am
@Awam Care, intelligence is of two types, negative and positive both are remembered but positive is always remembered.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ordinances replace debate
Updated 23 Feb, 2022

Ordinances replace debate

Since coming to power, the PTI has regrettably placed greater reliance on presidential ordinances to bring laws of its own liking.
23 Feb, 2022

‘Missing’ girls

THE data on the ‘missing’ girls from Sargodha — and its adjoining districts — recovered by the police since...
23 Feb, 2022

Reviving Iran deal

AS negotiations in Vienna enter their final stretch, there is indeed hope that the Iran nuclear deal may be revived,...
Killing free speech
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Killing free speech

With each passing day, it is becoming increasingly clear that the PTI government is making a mockery of democratic norms.
22 Feb, 2022

Regional trade

THAT Razzak Dawood, Pakistan’s top commerce official, favours the resumption of trade with India supports...
Unsafe city
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Unsafe city

In a city where many policemen, Rangers are available, it's difficult to understand how criminals manage to rule the streets.