Senior PPP leader Rehman Malik passes away at 70

Senior PPP leader and former senator Rehman Malik passed away on Wednesday in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related complications, his spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi confirmed. He was 70.

"Deeply devastated to say that former interior minister [and] PPP's senior leader, Abdul Rehman Malik, passed away," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Malik was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to Covid-related complications.

Malik had tested positive for the coronavirus in January. At that time, his spokesperson said the former senator had initially been shifted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Islamabad after his condition deteriorated. However, his condition had continued to worsen and doctors subsequently put him on a ventilator on February 1.

The spokesperson said the virus had affected Malik's lungs and the former senator had been complaining of breathing problems after contracting Covid.

Political career

Rehman Malik obtained a master's degree in statistics from the University of Karachi in 1973 and was awarded an honorary PhD from the same institution in 2012.

He had a long career as a politician and held many portfolios, including his term as interior minister from 2008 to 2013.

He was also a recipient of the Sitara-i-Shujaat for his services in the Federal Investigation Agency and the Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Leaders offer condolences

Condolences poured in from PPP stalwarts and political leaders from other parties on Malik's passing.

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to Malik, saying he was a "hardworking and capable interior minister".

He added that Malik's services to the country were unforgettable and the PPP leadership and workers shared in his family's grief.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed his grief over news of the demise and extended condolences to the departed's family.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar offered his condolences on the former interior minister's death.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said he was "deeply saddened" on hearing the news and praised his former peer as a "good man and amazing politician".

"Rehman Malik's death is a great loss for the country's politics. The vacuum created by Rehman Malik's demise can never be filled," he said, adding that his services for the PPP will always be remembered.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former interior minister Rehman Malik. May God forgive him and grant patience to his family," senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal tweeted.

Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Malik was a great leader and extended his condolences to the deceased's family.