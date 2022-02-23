Dawn Logo

Senior PPP leader Rehman Malik passes away at 70 in Islamabad

Nadir GuramaniPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 08:15am
PPP leader Rehman Malik at an intensive care unit of a private hospital. — Photo by author/File
Senior PPP leader and former senator Rehman Malik passed away on Wednesday in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related complications, his spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi confirmed. He was 70.

"Deeply devastated to say that former interior minister [and] PPP's senior leader, Abdul Rehman Malik, passed away," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Malik was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to Covid-related complications.

Malik had tested positive for the coronavirus in January. At that time, his spokesperson said the former senator had initially been shifted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Islamabad after his condition deteriorated. However, his condition had continued to worsen and doctors subsequently put him on a ventilator on February 1.

The spokesperson said the virus had affected Malik's lungs and the former senator had been complaining of breathing problems after contracting Covid.

Condolences poured in from PPP stalwarts and political leaders from other parties on Malik's passing.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said he was "deeply saddened" on hearing the news and praised his former peer as a "good man and amazing politician".

"Rehman Malik's death is a great loss for the country's politics. The vacuum created by Rehman Malik's demise can never be filled," he said, adding that his services for the PPP will always be remembered.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former interior minister Rehman Malik. May God forgive him and grant patience to his family," senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal tweeted.

Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Malik was a great leader and extended his condolences to the deceased's family.

More to follow.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Taj Ahmad
Feb 23, 2022 08:15am
RIP to Rehman Malik Saheb, PPP and Pakistan lost a great guy.
