PM Imran raring for TV debate with Modi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 07:39am
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to Russia's state-owned television network RT. — Screengrab via DawnNewsTV
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his desire to engage Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a television debate.

Mr Khan made the remarks during an interview with Russia’s state-run television network Russia Today on the eve of his two-day visit to Moscow.

“I would love to debate Narendra Modi on TV,” Mr Khan said in response to a question during the interview recorded prior to the first visit to Russia by a Pakistani premier in over two decades.

He said he would love to talk to his Indian counterpart and it would be great if differences were resolved through dialogue.

A news agency quoted Mr Khan as saying that it would be great for over a billion people of the subcontinent if differences between the neighbouring countries could be resolved through a debate.

Interestingly, Mr Modi is not known to engage in TV debates and hasn’t held a formal news conference since coming to power in 2014.

Mr Khan also expressed the hope that one day the Indian government would concentrate on pulling Indians out of poverty rather than focusing on race superiority.

Mr Khan recalled that when his party came into power in 2018, he tried to resolve longstanding issue of Occupied Kashmir with Indian through dialogue. However, he regretted that India did not respond positively to his overtures.

India that once used to be regarded as a secular country has now been taken over by “mad and racist ideologies”, said Mr Khan. “What is happening in India, is not what Indians are like, this is not India of Nehru and Gandhi,” he said.

In response to a question, the prime minister said he would love to emulate China in terms of bringing people out of poverty.

The prime minister said that developing countries learned from developed societies and his country was doing the same. “The nation we can learn the most from is China.”

Ukraine dispute

Talking about Russia’s conflict with the West over Ukraine, the prime minister said he didn’t believe that there was a military solution to any dispute.

The developing world was already facing a financial crisis because of the Covid-19 pandemic and it would face more problems due to the said conflict.

Mr Khan urged the top leaders of the countries involved to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

In response to a question, the prime minister said that greater cooperation between the US and China and “for that matter even with Russia will benefit mankind much more than a conflict”.

Islamabad enjoys good relations with Moscow and wants to further strengthen them, said the premier.

He also expressed the hope that sanctions on Iran would be lifted soon. Iran could provide gas on low rates but because of the sanctions Pakistan, which is running out of gas reserves, is unable to buy it.

Mr Khan also said that Pakistan’s North-South Gas Project with Russia had faced delays because of the sanctions imposed on a Russian company.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2022

Sri
Feb 23, 2022 07:35am
Rejected
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 23, 2022 07:36am
Debate on what? IK knows he lost Kashmir battle and likes to keep the matter alive. Someone, please tell him that India has moved on.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 23, 2022 07:38am
IK's comments and actions clearly suggest that there is no definite strategy on Russia-Ukraine. He botched the TV interview.
Reply Recommend 0
Alpha Ch
Feb 23, 2022 07:38am
Grow up
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Feb 23, 2022 07:39am
PM Modi is maturared Prime Minister, he won't reply his offer / criticisam too.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Feb 23, 2022 07:40am
He loves to talk, but definitely an election gimmick
Reply Recommend 0
Hilal e Pakistan
Feb 23, 2022 07:40am
Actions speak louder than words. Modi has said what he had to say, while you kept complaining.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Kapoor
Feb 23, 2022 07:41am
He’s looking for his 5 minutes of fame!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 23, 2022 07:41am
Why not have a TV debate with opposition and resolve your issues with them first ?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 23, 2022 07:42am
Modi can’t speak any language except Gujrati
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Feb 23, 2022 07:43am
Purely an internal matter of India !
Reply Recommend 0
Kusmo Dar
Feb 23, 2022 07:43am
Why does he refuse to TV debate when he was asked by PMLN to do the same??
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 23, 2022 07:43am
@Sri, Rejected because it would cost too much for everything to be translated for Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay
Feb 23, 2022 07:43am
Sir you are prime minister of Pakistan please do not worry about india fist take care Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Feb 23, 2022 07:43am
Instead concentrate on coming out of FATF 's grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Feb 23, 2022 07:48am
He should debate first with Nawaz and Zardari, his governance compared to PMLN and Peoples Party.
Reply Recommend 0
Ozee Desi
Feb 23, 2022 07:48am
Mr Modi is too busy progressing India, Pakistan and IK are not on his radar.
Reply Recommend 0
Hilal e Pakistan
Feb 23, 2022 07:49am
Perfect excuse to shy away from own duty of containing corruption, inflation and economy. Useless PM
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 23, 2022 07:49am
Start preparing you farewell speech.It's late now for all the statesman show.
Reply Recommend 0
sana
Feb 23, 2022 07:51am
Pakistan is living on loans and IK is worried about Indians in poverty??????????????
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Feb 23, 2022 07:51am
Unfortunately, Modi has better things to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 23, 2022 07:52am
IK must be preparing to pack and go abroad on exile.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Feb 23, 2022 07:52am
He has hilarious new thoughts everyday. Respects.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 23, 2022 07:52am
Everyone agrees Modi should not face the truth. Everything will fall down crumbling in 10 minutes for BJP.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Feb 23, 2022 07:53am
Always advice for others.
Reply Recommend 0
Deepak
Feb 23, 2022 07:53am
I would like to have a TV debate with Prime Minister, why is he backing out?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Feb 23, 2022 07:53am
PMIK consistently states that talks with BJP led government is not possible. Then why he wants a TV debate. For optics? Resume first trade with India as advised by his Advisor
Reply Recommend 0
sohaim
Feb 23, 2022 07:54am
@Sri, ofvourse Modi has an IQ to talk to Ik?
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Feb 23, 2022 07:55am
How about no talk and just act kind of competition?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 23, 2022 07:55am
Does he not have anything to accomplish with respect to pakistan’s well being?
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Feb 23, 2022 07:56am
First control the lynching mob in your country !
Reply Recommend 0
Bakht
Feb 23, 2022 07:56am
Finally, a leader from South Asia with a vision.
Reply Recommend 0
razaAhmad
Feb 23, 2022 08:12am
First Start engaging with opposition in home. That will solve lot of issues
Reply Recommend 0

