Doctors shut OPDs at Karachi's JPMC in protest over knife attack on colleagues

KARACHI: Doctors at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) closed down outpatient departments (OPDs) on Monday in protest against the previous night’s incident in which a burqa-clad man attacked three doctors including a woman.

However, they ended their protest after talks with the hospital administration.

Officials said the suspect was now under police custody and an FIR was lodged against him. The incident took place in the surgical ward located on the hospital’s third floor.

“A knife-wielding man entered the lady doctors’ room at night and grabbed Dr Manisha by the neck before throwing her on the ground. Fortunately, Dr Nadeem and Dr Moeen were nearby who timely intervened and tried to get hold of him, but got injured in the process,” shared Dr Umer Sultan of the Young Doctors’ Association-Sindh.

A knife-wielding man first attacked a lady doctor and then her two male colleagues who tried to save her

Both the doctors suffered injuries, one on the chest and the other on fingers, he added.

“It’s a sheer luck that male doctors were there. What would have happened if there were no one to save the lady doctor? She is still too scared after experiencing the mental trauma,” he said.

According to Dr Sultan, doctors have serious concerns over hospital security particularly at the surgical ward where private guards, hired by the Patient Aids Foundation, performed duties.

“Our concerns persist and we have conveyed the same to the administration today. If security was not improved at the hospital as promised, we will boycott duties for a longer period,” Dr Sultan said.

He added that the association had demanded posting of government guards at the surgical ward currently being looked after by a private organisation.

The association ended its protest following their meeting with hospital administration representatives who assured them that hospital security would be improved.

“It’s extremely important that healthcare professionals are provided a secure and peaceful environment to work in. Incidents like this one create a sense of fear among staff,” Dr Sultan said.

Dr Yayah Tunio, JPMC deputy executive director, however, regretted that the YDA opted for departments’ boycott despite the on-time administrative intervention.

“The incident took place between 8pm and 9pm and there was immediate action on behalf of the administration. The suspect caught by the guards was handed over to the police soon after the incident and we got an FIR registered.”

About the accused, he said he did not seem to be a normal and sane person. “The case is under investigation and I think the police would be in a better position to say something about his mental state,” he said.

Attempted murder FIR lodged

Meanwhile, Saddar SHO Irfan Meo said the suspect was identified as Zaheer Basheer, who attacked the doctors with a paper cutter/knife while they were performing their duty at the JPMC ward.

“As a result, Dr Nadeem Ali, 25, and Dr Moin Ilyas, 26, suffered wounds,” he said. “The suspect hasn’t disclosed any motive behind the attack during initial questioning. The guards allowed the suspect to go inside the doctors’ room because they assumed that he was a woman as he was wearing a burqa,” he added.

JPMC Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that one doctor suffered ‘deep-cut wounds’ in the hand and bled while the other sustained three to four injuries.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2022