Today's Paper | February 20, 2022

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Dawn.comPublished February 20, 2022 - Updated February 20, 2022 04:38pm
West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards presented ex-captain Wasim Akram with a commemorative cap and plaque. — Photo courtesy: PCB website
Former cricket captain and fast bowling icon Wasim Akram was formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Hall of Fame on Sunday.

West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards inducted Akram by presenting him with a commemorative cap and plaque before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in Lahore.

In a press release, the PCB noted that Akram had taken a total of 916 wickets and scored 6,615 runs during his international career from 1984 to 2003.

"Akram is one of the eight Pakistan stalwarts who are members of the PCB Hall of Fame. Others are Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas, who will be formally inducted into the prestigious group in the coming days," the press release said.

Commenting on the achievement, Akram said: "I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career."

He also appreciated the PCB for launching the initiative to "recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers".

“It has been an honour to represent Pakistan over 18 years during which I played in 460 international matches. Every wicket and every run I scored in these matches was priceless," he said.

“I want to thank all my fans who have been my greatest strengths. Their support has been invaluable. I also want to thank my family and friends who stood beside me during this incredible journey," Akram said.

Meanwhile, Richards said that he felt "delighted" to have been given the opportunity to formally induct Akram into the PCB Hall of Fame.

"My first encounter with Akram was in 1985 in Australia, and in the twilight of my career, I was happy I would not be facing him much. I clearly remember telling my junior partner that he will cause a lot of problems for his generation of cricketers and [he] proved me right," he said.

He added that Akram had been an "outstanding cricketer" and a "great ambassador" for the sport.

Syed A. Mateen
Feb 20, 2022 04:41pm
My heartiest congratulations to Wassem Akram.
