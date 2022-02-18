Dawn Logo

Murad Saeed to sue Reham for book she wrote three years ago

Syed Irfan RazaPublished February 18, 2022 - Updated February 18, 2022 10:22am
Communications Minister Murad Saeed addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — PID
ISLAMABAD: While Prime Minister Imran Khan decided on Thursday to file a complaint against an additional session judge in Islamabad for “going beyond his mandate” in passing a judgement apparently favouring media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig, Communications Minister Murad Saeed vowed to sue Mr Khan’s former wife, Reham Khan, for mentioning “illicit” relations between him and the prime minister in her book.

Mr Baig was arrested earlier this week in a raid conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on an application filed by Mr Saeed after the former made “unethical” remarks about the minister in a television programme.

The prime minister believed that the FIA raid at the residence of Mohsin Baig, editor-in-chief of daily Jinnah and Online News Agency, on Wednesday morning was “justified and according to the law”, but the accused took the law into his own hands and attack the raiding party.

Advocate General Niazullah Niazi told Dawn after a meeting with Mr Khan on Thursday: “The prime minister has directed me to file a petition/reference against Additional Session Judge Islamabad Zafar Iqbal for giving judgement beyond his mandate before Islamabad High Court chief justice [Athar Minallah].”

According to Mr Niazi, the additional judge’s order was “biased” as he was to give his decision only about the petition regarding illegal detention of the accused.

The additional judge declared the raid at the house of the editor as “illegal” and asked Islamabad’s inspector general of police to take action against the station house officer of Margalla police station and that an FIR should be lodged if any application was submitted by any family member of Mohsin Baig.

The advocate general said the prime minister was of the view that no one was above the law and the state would not show any weakness if anybody, irrespective of his status, took law into his own hands.

Murad to act against Reham

Earlier, Communications Minister Murad Saeed at a press conference vowed to take legal action against Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan for “disgracing him and the PM” in her book launched in July 2018.

Ms Reham, who married Imran Khan in 2015, lived with him for less than two years and got divorce in November 2016.

“I have decided to take legal course of action [against her] and my legal team is sitting to decide how to proceed,” Mr Saeed told reporters without naming Reham Khan.

Asked why he did not take action against the person (Reham Khan) whose book is used as a reference to malign him and the prime minister, he said a legal action would shortly be taken against her. Responding to a question about “harsh” treatment of the FIA team with Mohsin Baig, the minister said he had chosen a legal way to file an application against the editor but he was not responsible for the way the FIA took action.

However, some senior police officials reportedly told mediapersons on Thursday that they were being pressurised by the Prime Minister Office to take stern action against Mr Baig.

Murad Saeed also clarified that in his complaint he had only referred to the television show during which the remarks were made and requested for legal action.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2022

Comments (12)
M. Emad
Feb 18, 2022 09:56am
Reham already lost to Zulfi in UK
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 18, 2022 10:06am
All dirty villains out of our Pakistan now. Good riddance.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 18, 2022 10:08am
Excellent. Reham has already apologised to Zulfi Bokhari publicly over her lies. More apologies now.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Feb 18, 2022 10:13am
A fragile person is always scared to anything "However, some senior police officials reportedly told mediapersons on Thursday that they were being pressurised by the Prime Minister Office to take stern action against Mr Baig."
Reply Recommend 0
Knowitall Khan
Feb 18, 2022 10:19am
@Fastrack, be prepared for secrets out in court!
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 18, 2022 10:26am
This is correct sue Reham Khan with a defamation suit on her book.Mohsin just quoted it.But are you ready if she spills all in the court which is not in the book (probably that is why IK did not take her to court yet).But good take her to court.Since you can not take her to court you raid Mohsin home without a warrant just after 30 minutes of complaint.
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Feb 18, 2022 10:30am
Most Free media in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Feb 18, 2022 10:35am
@Fastrack, This is the level of Prime Minsiter of Pakistan,, using taxpayers money which funds his PMship to call a meeting against a sessions judge and file a reference as if the dollar devaluation and crushing inflation are not his tax paid mandate to dedicate his time too...
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Feb 18, 2022 10:40am
Is this new PTI political strategy to react on such issues, instead of serving people?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 18, 2022 10:59am
@Fastrack, Reham was in Pakistan last month government would have arrested her and sued her for defamation.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Feb 18, 2022 11:04am
Wait three years to sue...
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Feb 18, 2022 11:09am
Fascist govt needs to go
Reply Recommend 0

