Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2022

Two Peshawar court employees sacked over inefficiency

Bureau ReportPublished February 18, 2022 - Updated February 18, 2022 10:56am

PESHAWAR: District and sessions judge Ashfaq Taj here on Thursday sacked two court officials after they were found guilty of inefficiency and misconduct over the issuance of a fake civil court decree.

The judge issued orders for the purpose under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011, and compulsory retirement of senior clerk/reader Mujahid Ali and removal from service of a court Nazir after the relevant inquiry officers found them guilty of inefficiency and misconduct.

The Peshawar High Court had issued directions on the matter on April 6, 2021, after which an additional district and session judge was tasked with holding an inquiry into a matter regarding the issuance of a fake court decree titled “Mst Sahiba and others versus assistant director land, DHA and others’ from the court of civil judge Nosheen Nisar.

The inquiry officer had submitted his report prompting the high court on Sept 22, 2021, to order proceedings against the identified delinquent officials under the R&D Rules as well as criminal proceedings against the beneficiaries of the fake decree and their accomplices.

After the inquiry officers found both employees guilty of inefficiency and misconduct, the two received show-cause notices for the award of one of the penalties provided under Rule 4 of the R&D Rules.

The replies filed by those employees on Jan 19, 2022, were not found satisfactory over their failure to provide plausible reasons for their negligence on the matter.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

18 Feb, 2022

Crushing oil prices

THE widespread public anger over the latest increase in domestic petrol and diesel prices was not unexpected. The...
High-handed tactics
Updated 18 Feb, 2022

High-handed tactics

EVEN for an administration known to be exceedingly thin-skinned, the PTI government’s contempt for the freedom of...
18 Feb, 2022

Yemen toll

NEXT month marks the completion of the seventh year of the Yemen war, when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to...
Altaf Hussain’s acquittal
17 Feb, 2022

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal

THERE is a surreal disconnect between the verdict returned on Tuesday in a London court and the lived reality of the...
17 Feb, 2022

Polluted Ravi

THAT a study by a British university has found the Ravi that flows through Lahore and other cities of Punjab to be...
17 Feb, 2022

Covid restrictions

WHILE it is fortunate that there is a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the NCOC has thought it fit to...