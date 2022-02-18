Two Peshawar court employees sacked over inefficiency

PESHAWAR: District and sessions judge Ashfaq Taj here on Thursday sacked two court officials after they were found guilty of inefficiency and misconduct over the issuance of a fake civil court decree.

The judge issued orders for the purpose under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011, and compulsory retirement of senior clerk/reader Mujahid Ali and removal from service of a court Nazir after the relevant inquiry officers found them guilty of inefficiency and misconduct.

The Peshawar High Court had issued directions on the matter on April 6, 2021, after which an additional district and session judge was tasked with holding an inquiry into a matter regarding the issuance of a fake court decree titled “Mst Sahiba and others versus assistant director land, DHA and others’ from the court of civil judge Nosheen Nisar.

The inquiry officer had submitted his report prompting the high court on Sept 22, 2021, to order proceedings against the identified delinquent officials under the R&D Rules as well as criminal proceedings against the beneficiaries of the fake decree and their accomplices.

After the inquiry officers found both employees guilty of inefficiency and misconduct, the two received show-cause notices for the award of one of the penalties provided under Rule 4 of the R&D Rules.

The replies filed by those employees on Jan 19, 2022, were not found satisfactory over their failure to provide plausible reasons for their negligence on the matter.

