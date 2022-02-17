Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2022

Not judiciary's job to 'build dams or demolish buildings': Bilawal

Dawn.comPublished February 17, 2022 - Updated February 17, 2022 03:04pm
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a gathering in Lahore on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a gathering in Lahore on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday criticised former chief justices of Pakistan, saying it was not the superior judiciary's job to construct dams or busy itself with demolishing buildings.

Addressing an event organised by the Lahore High Court Bar Association, Bilawal said the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) should be deciding constitutional issues instead of "samosa or sugar prices".

He said that instead of deciding issues about the fundamentals of legal framework or "confronting a full-blown assault on democracy that has resulted in this selected regime, some judges took it upon themselves to busy themselves, the courts and the legal community on deciding which building should be demolished and which should stay".

"The judiciary of Pakistan is a place for the battle of legal ideas [...] it is not a place for us to decide where or where not to build a dam."

The PPP chief's comments were an apparent reference to former CJPs Mian Saqib Nisar and Gulzar Ahmed.

Justice Nisar was one of the biggest proponents for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams and had taken the initiative of collecting donations for these by launching a fund in July 2018. Justice Gulzar, meanwhile, decided several high-profile cases last year about the demolition of buildings in Karachi and ordered Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights to be torn down.

Bilawal said he himself was "a witness and victim of our justice system", narrating his trips to the courts as a child and to prison to visit his father.

"The responsibility to protect the rule of law falls on us — all politicians, lawyers and judges. Sadly, history shows that we have failed to discharge our responsibilities and more often than not, the scales of justice often side with the oppressors."

The PPP chairman said expectations from the lawyers' movement of 2007 were not met, adding that the superior judiciary should be an avenue for protection of the weak and poor.

Despite this, he said, "we have not lost faith in the law as an ideal", adding that he had the utmost respect for the legal community and judges, adding that no modern state could function in the absence of a fair legal system.

Appealing to the legal community, Bilawal said: "The fate of the judiciary and democracy is in your hands."

He added there were many judges who had made their mark on history not only in Pakistan and the region but across the world.

With "extremist regimes" on both borders, Bilawal said Pakistan was standing at a fork in the road and had the opportunity to either "shine as a beacon of light, democracy and modernity" or take the wrong track and make a mockery of its institutions.

"The lawyers of Pakistan have made every single dictator shake. They fear your black coats.

"There is no power [or] authoritarianism that can withstand the might of a united legal fraternity," the PPP chairman said.

He called on the legal community to support the PPP in its stand against the government, referring to his party's planned anti-government long march to Islamabad on February 27.

Bilawal also lashed out at the incumbent government's accountability process, saying it was a "cruel joke" being played on the people.

He said "undoubtedly Pakistan needs a system of accountability" which was fair and non-discriminatory instead of the present "witch hunt and persecution" of opponents and those who exposed the government's failings.

The PPP chairman said it was "clear" that Pakistan was transitioning from democracy towards dictatorship and authoritarianism under the current regime.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Asim
Feb 17, 2022 02:37pm
When in opposition, PPP talks sense but when in power, they are total non-sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Feb 17, 2022 02:38pm
Will the current CJ take suo moto action on his speech?
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Feb 17, 2022 02:46pm
Well he is right . Both these previous CJPs seemed to have spent their time in office on such dubious activities.
Reply Recommend 0
Senior_Analyst
Feb 17, 2022 02:52pm
Its not politicians job to build illegal housing on roads ,drains and public parks.Aik chori oper se seena zori.
Reply Recommend 0
Shehzad Zafar
Feb 17, 2022 02:52pm
So Mr Bilawal wants courts to stay away from encroached gov land so that all politicians and revenue officials continue to make money with impunity.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaid Hasin
Feb 17, 2022 02:56pm
Bilawal spouting usual nonsense whilst PMIK met Bill Gates enough said
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa Ahmed
Feb 17, 2022 02:59pm
If politicians had been doing their jobs properly and with honesty you wouldn't be blurting out these suggestions.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 17, 2022 03:01pm
When samosa wala, faloode wala, and like turn up billionaires unbeknown even to them, who will move if not Courts of Law and Justice? Due to so called politicians descending politics into familial corrupt and money laundering business empires, how and who can construct dams on cleaned up empty treasury? But some cannot face or tell reality as it is. Why?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 17, 2022 03:05pm
It is also not the job of Bilawal to become an engineer and decide like former CJPs about engineering or other technical matters. Being from Sindh, he must find out what are the reasons for the loss of Sindh share of water and how to increase it. If there are no new dams and silt continues to reduce the storage capacity of existing dams every second, through silt in each cubic feet per second (Cusec) flowing water, one day the entire storage of water will become zero !
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 17, 2022 03:05pm
I am totally disappointed with the statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attacking the CJPs especially Gulzar Ahmed who recently has done an outstanding job of the demolition of all the illegal buildings in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 03:06pm
In other words, let us promote corruption, illegal constructions and nobody should question us.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 17, 2022 03:07pm
Overstepping
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Feb 17, 2022 03:08pm
If Parliamentarians are not capable then some one took the step, what PPP had did in the Past for Sindh and especially for Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Bughti
Feb 17, 2022 03:11pm
This man should have a mask on face so that he should not talk.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Feb 17, 2022 03:12pm
Why not?? Zardari clan (Qabeela) is known to kill innocent people to grab their lands!! If not judiciary, then who is going to deliver justice..
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Feb 17, 2022 03:12pm
And your job Mr. Bilawal to occupy Park service road take kickback and allow building apartments and shopping plaza
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal
17 Feb, 2022

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal

THERE is a surreal disconnect between the verdict returned on Tuesday in a London court and the lived reality of the...
17 Feb, 2022

Polluted Ravi

THAT a study by a British university has found the Ravi that flows through Lahore and other cities of Punjab to be...
17 Feb, 2022

Covid restrictions

WHILE it is fortunate that there is a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the NCOC has thought it fit to...
16 Feb, 2022

Proposed SOE law

WITH the IMF preparing to keep a strict eye on every dollar that it plans to give Pakistan under its recently ...
16 Feb, 2022

Border security

THE interior minister of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, has concluded an important and timely visit to Pakistan. He held...
Waiting for Australia
16 Feb, 2022

Waiting for Australia

When Australia arrive next month, it will be a watershed moment for the revival of international cricket in the country.