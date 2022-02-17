Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2022

National Covid positivity remains under 5pc

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 17, 2022 - Updated February 17, 2022 09:51am
A health worker administers anti-coronavirus vaccine to a student at a college in Hyderabad on Monday. — APP
A health worker administers anti-coronavirus vaccine to a student at a college in Hyderabad on Monday. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Covid-19 positivity rate remained less than five per cent and only three cities reported a rate of over 10pc on Wednesday as the fifth wave of coronavirus has been subsiding with every passing day.

During the past 24 hours, 2,465 more infections and 49 deaths were reported across the country, while 1,534 patients were in critical care.

According to a document available with Dawn, 14.47pc positivity was reported in Muzaffarabad, 13.68pc in Peshawar and 10.53pc in Mardan. Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Gujrat, Nowshera, Bannu, Abbottabad and Quetta reported over 5pc positivity, but less than 10pc.

Last month, 16 cities had reported over 10pc positivity rate.

As many as 204,441,222 doses of vaccine have been administered across the country. Over 120 million people have received at least one dose, out of which more than 93m have become fully vaccinated.

While 2.02pc confirmed patients of Covid-19 died in Pakistan, the global rate was 1.51pc. In Pakistan, 61pc people, who contracted the virus, were male. The average age of patients was between two months and over 100 years and median age was 63 years.

As many as 79pc of the deceased were over the age of 50 years, 69pc had chronic comorbidity and 91pc of the deceased remained hospitalised and their average stay was 6.5 days, ranging from 1 to 173 days.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2022

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal
17 Feb, 2022

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal

THERE is a surreal disconnect between the verdict returned on Tuesday in a London court and the lived reality of the...
17 Feb, 2022

Polluted Ravi

THAT a study by a British university has found the Ravi that flows through Lahore and other cities of Punjab to be...
17 Feb, 2022

Covid restrictions

WHILE it is fortunate that there is a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the NCOC has thought it fit to...
16 Feb, 2022

Proposed SOE law

WITH the IMF preparing to keep a strict eye on every dollar that it plans to give Pakistan under its recently ...
16 Feb, 2022

Border security

THE interior minister of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, has concluded an important and timely visit to Pakistan. He held...
Waiting for Australia
16 Feb, 2022

Waiting for Australia

When Australia arrive next month, it will be a watershed moment for the revival of international cricket in the country.