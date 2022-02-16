Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 16, 2022

Cutting, Tanvir fined 15pc match fees for using ‘offensive’ gesture during PSL match

Dawn.comPublished February 16, 2022 - Updated February 16, 2022 04:25pm
A combination photo of Ben Cutting (L) and Sohail Tanveer (R). — Photo courtesy Cricket Australia/PSL
A combination photo of Ben Cutting (L) and Sohail Tanveer (R). — Photo courtesy Cricket Australia/PSL

Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanveer have been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting” in separate incidents during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between their respective sides on Tuesday.

“Ben Cutting of Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators’ Sohail Tanvir have both been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for breaching a Level 1 offence of the HBL PSL code of conduct in separate incidents during their side’s match in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022,” a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

"Both the players were found to have violated Article 2.6 of the HBL PSL code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to 'using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a PSL Match,'" the statement added.

The incident involving Cutting happened in the penultimate over of Zalmi’s innings when the batter, after hitting the bowler for a third consecutive six, made inappropriate gestures using his fingers, the PCB said, adding that Tanvir had made a similar gesture after catching Cutting off Naseem Shah on the first ball of the final over.

The episode saw Cutting, after hitting three sixes, turning to Tanvir, the bowler, and raising both middle fingers. Tanvir seemed to laugh it off, but after Cutting hit another six the two engaged in what seemed like a heated conversation.

A few balls later, Cutting's attempt at another six landed straight in Tanvir's hands and Tanvir celebrated by flipping him off.

"Both Cutting and Sohail pled guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed to be imposed by match referee Ali Naqvi and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the PCB statement said.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob.

All first-time offences of Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 25 per cent of the applicable match fee.

The statement also quoted Naqvi as saying: “Such type of inappropriate gestures have no space in this great sport. The players need to always understand and remember their on and off the field responsibilities as they are role models and behaviour like this sends out a wrong message to the younger generation of cricketers."

"The HBL PSL 2022 is being played in good, positive spirits and I would like to see the players continue to fight hard inside the field of play but at the same time to remain within the parameters of the spirit of the game,” he added.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 16, 2022 04:32pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
