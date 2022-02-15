Dawn Logo

Meta's Facebook to pay $90m to settle privacy lawsuit over user tracking

ReutersPublished February 15, 2022 - Updated February 15, 2022 10:27pm
People stand in front of the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US on October 27, 2021. — Reuters/File
Facebook agreed to pay $90 million to settle a decade-old privacy lawsuit accusing it of tracking users' internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.

A proposed preliminary settlement was filed on Monday night with the US District Court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. The accord also requires Facebook to delete data it collected improperly.

Users accused the Meta Platforms Inc unit of violating federal and state privacy and wiretapping laws by using plug-ins to store cookies that tracked when they visited outside websites containing Facebook “like” buttons.

Facebook then allegedly compiled users' browsing histories into profiles that it sold to advertisers.

The case had been dismissed in June 2017, but was revived in April 2020 by a federal appeals court, which said users could try to prove that the Menlo Park, California-based company profited unjustly and violated their privacy.

Facebook's subsequent effort to persuade the US Supreme Court to take up the case was unsuccessful.

Read: Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?

The company denied wrongdoing but settled to avoid the costs and risks of a trial, according to settlement papers.

Settling “is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders and we're glad to move past this issue,” Meta spokesperson Drew Pusateri said in an email.

The settlement covers Facebook users in the US who between April 22, 2010 and September 26, 2011 visited non-Facebook websites that displayed Facebook's “like” button.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs plan to seek legal fees of up to $26.1m, or 29 per cent, from the settlement fund.

The lawsuit began in February 2012.

Ober the years, Facebook has faced other privacy complaints.

In July 2019, it agreed to bolster privacy safeguards in a US Federal Trade Commission settlement that also included a $5 billion fine.

On Monday, Texas' attorney general sued Meta, claiming it collected facial recognition data without users' permission.

