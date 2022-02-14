Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 14, 2022

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes

AFPPublished February 14, 2022 - Updated February 14, 2022 11:30am
People gather next to a Palestinian house after it was blown up by Israeli forces, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Monday. — Reuters
People gather next to a Palestinian house after it was blown up by Israeli forces, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Monday. — Reuters

Israeli forces have shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian in West Bank clashes during what Israel on Monday described as an operation to demolish the home of a 'terrorist' suspected of a recent attack.

The Palestinian health ministry said Mohammad Abu Salah was killed in the village of Silat al-Harithiya near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel's army in a statement said its troops along with border police had entered the village “to demolish the floor of the residence in which the terrorist Mohammad Jaradat resided”.

It claimed Jaradat and others had carried out the recent fatal shooting of a Jewish settler in the West Bank.

The army said “violent riots” broke out ahead of the planned demolition, “with the participation of hundreds of Palestinians”, some of whom allegedly hurled explosives at Israeli troops.

“The troops identified a number of armed rioters, and fired towards them in order to neutralise the threat,” the army statement claimed without commenting directly on the teen's death.

Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it claims have carried out attacks on Israelis, in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The practice, which often fuels tensions, has been condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment. Israel insists it deters attacks.

Read: Amnesty International terms Israel ‘apartheid’ state

The army claimed Jaradat was responsible for the death of Yehuda Dimentman, a 25-year-old religious student shot dead in the West Bank in December.

A married father, Dimentman was studying at a religious school in the Homesh settlement in the West Bank when he was killed in a shooting that wounded several others.

Israel arrested several people over the shooting days after it occurred.

Roughly 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, alongside some 2.9 million Palestinians, in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law.

Homesh is among the settlements that even Israel considers to be unauthorised.

It had been evacuated by Israeli forces in 2005 but settlers have nevertheless continued to operate there, fuelling tensions with Palestinians.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six Day War.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Feb 14, 2022 11:51am
Roughly 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, They should not be there, remove them and peace prevails.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 14, 2022 11:52am
Israelu occupation of Palistine same as Indian occupation of kashmir IOK.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Feb 14, 2022 11:55am
Support to Palestine for their freedom fighting
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Feb 14, 2022 12:14pm
@Zak, We shall support to both people by all means against oppressor countries and nations
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Feb 14, 2022 12:54pm
The holocaust has nothing to do with Yahudi Arab enemity . it was going on from much before . both sides should sit and sort it out . how long will this blood shed for a small peice of land keep on and on .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

14 Feb, 2022

Right to travel

THE Lahore High Court has done well to strike down para 51 of the Passport and Visa Manual 2006 which the federal...
14 Feb, 2022

Few transplants

THE factors that together give sustenance to illegal organ transplantation exist here in plenty — greed, abject...
Circular railway funds
Updated 14 Feb, 2022

Circular railway funds

Whatever the reasons for the delay, the centre and province should resolve them at the earliest.
Punishing the Afghans
13 Feb, 2022

Punishing the Afghans

How can Washington justify inflicting collective punishment on the Afghans by dividing their frozen funds to penalise the Taliban?
13 Feb, 2022

Fishermen’s plight

WHENEVER hostilities spike between India and Pakistan, fishermen belonging to both states often have to pay the ...
13 Feb, 2022

Seeking undue allowance

PML-N LEADER Ishaq Dar’s desire to take oath as senator virtually or at the Pakistan High Commission is a classic...