Gen Bajwa visits Panjgur, stresses breaking nexus between terrorists and their support bases

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Panjgur on Saturday, where he spent the day with troops that had repulsed a terrorist attack on a security forces camp in the district earlier this month and emphasised the significance of breaking the link between terrorists and their support bases.

The army chief was received by Quetta Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, the military's media wing said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), upon his arrival in the district, Gen Bajwa was given a detailed update by the local commander on the security situation in the area and the response mechanism for effectively checking emerging threats.

"While speaking to the troops, the COAS appreciated [their] professionalism and effective response by ground troops against recent terrorist activities," the ISPR said, adding that Gen Bajwa also emphasised the need for maintaining a high standard of operational readiness to defeat hostile efforts directed towards destabilising Balochistan and to ensure the safety and security of the local population.

The COAS paid tribute to the martyrs for their "supreme sacrifice in [the] line of duty for defence of the motherland", the ISPR said.

It added that while interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur, the COAS appreciated them for their support to law enforcement agencies in fighting the menace of terrorism.

"Breaking [the] nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers/support base is imperative for defeating terrorism," the ISPR quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

The military's media affairs wing futher stated that the COAS assured the local elders of the army’s all-out support for the creation of an environment for the prosperity and development of the area, particularly with regards to the ensuring the timely completion of ongoing socioeconomic projects.

"The COAS said terrorists won’t be allowed to reverse the hard-earned gains irrespective of the challenges," according to the ISPR.

Naushki, Panjgur attacks

Terrorists had on Feb 2 attempted to attack security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki in two separate incidents. However, security forces had repulsed both the attacks and killed 20 terrorists in a subsequent clearance operation.

In Panjgur, terrorists had tried to enter a security forces' camp from two locations. "However, timely response by troops foiled their attempt," the ISPR had said.

The military's media wing had said five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six injured during follow-up operations in Panjgur.

In Naushki, according to the ISPR, terrorists attempted to enter a Frontier Corps (FC) camp which was "promptly responded", adding that four terrorists were killed as a result.

The statement had said one officer was injured during the shootout.

A day later, the ISPR said the clearance operation in Balochistan, which was launched after the attacks, had been completed.

A total of 20 terrorists were killed during operations following the attacks, the military's media affairs wing had said in a statement, adding that nine security personnel had embraced martyrdom.

Earlier this week, Gen Bajwa, as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan, had visited Naushki.

Gen Bajwa had also presided over the 247th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi during this week, where a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country, particularly the recent terror attacks in Balochistan, was given.

Gen Bajwa had said on the occasion that desperate attempts by terrorists for their revival won’t be allowed to succeed.

"We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost," the COAS had emphasised.