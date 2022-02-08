PM Imran announces 15pc raise in salaries of FC and Rangers personnel during Naushki visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday 15 per cent increase in the salaries of Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers personnel.

The premier made the announcement while addressing a ceremony in Naushki, where four members of the armed forces, including an officer, were martyred last week during a terrorist attack on a security camp.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present on the occasion.

At the outset of his speech, PM Imran paid tributes to the "heroes who neutralised terrorists and saved lives" during the last week's attacks.

"I am in Naushki today to give army jawans the message that the entire nation is standing with them," he said.

He commended the country's armed forces for their performance in the war on terror, saying that the manner in which they had fought the war and protected the country in "challenging times" was unrivalled.

None of the other defence forces anywhere else in the world, including Afghanistan, matched the calibre of Pakistan's armed forces, he added.

"The nation is confident now that terrorism cannot prosper in Pakistan. I want to tell you (armed forces) on behalf of the entire nation ... we are confident that no [act of] terrorism can cause any harm to the country."

The premier then announced a 15pc increase in the salaries of FC and Rangers personnel, acknowledging that inflation had been growing in the country.

But, he added, the entire world was witnessing a "storm of inflation" at present and even developed nations like the US and Britain, which had more resources than Pakistan, were seeing highest inflation in years.

"I do realise that the salaried class is facing difficulties and I assure you that we want to [improve] the economic situation so that we are able to further increase people's salaries," he said, adding that however, the government was helpless in some aspects.

For instance, he said, there had been an increase in fuel prices internationally. "And Pakistan imports it. So what can we do in Pakistan" if the prices increased globally, he added.

PM Imran then again gave the assurance that his government would increase salaries with the increase in revenues.

In this regard, he also urged businesses and large corporations to increase the salaries of their employees.

Speaking about Balochistan, the premier claimed that no "democratic government" had invested funds and carried out development work in the province more than his.

Presently, he said, his government had allocated funds for the construction of a highway that would link Chaman, Quetta and Karachi.

Describing it as one of the biggest projects for the province, he said it would immensely benefit Balochistan.

"Balochistan is lagging behind [the rest of the country] ... and so, we aim to focus on it and funnel funds to the province as our revenue increases," he said. "We will carry out development work here to such an extent that nobody will listen to elements who provoke people here against the government and armed forces."

He further said that during his recent visit to China, President Xi Jinping had assured him that the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would benefit Balochistan the most. He added that technology transfer, information technology and industrialisation would be covered under the next phase of CPEC.

Moreover, the premier said, China was also fully supporting Pakistan in the agriculture sector. And "if we manage to increase our output even by half of the current production, we will be exporting agriculture produce," he said.

Army chief's visit

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the army chief will spend the day with troops in Naushki and also meet those who repulsed the attack on February 2.

During his visit, Gen Bajwa will be briefed about the security situation in the area as well as operational preparedness of the formation to counter terrorist activities.

In its statement, the ISPR said the army chief and the prime minister will both be given a comprehensive briefing later in the day. They will also meet local tribal elders, it added.

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared that the weekly meeting of the federal cabinet had been cancelled because of the premier's Balochistan visit.

Paying tribute to the armed forces, he said, "Soldiers whose determination is higher than the mountains and passion deeper than the sea are our pride and respect. These sons of Pakistan are ready to sacrifice for the motherland."

Naushki, Panjgur attacks

Terrorists had on Feb 2 attempted to attack security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki in two separate incidents. However, security forces had repulsed both the attacks and killed 20 terrorists in a subsequent clearance operation.

In Panjgur, terrorists had tried to enter a security forces' camp from two locations. "However, timely response by troops foiled their attempt. During intense exchange of fire one soldier embraced martyrdom," the ISPR had said.

In Naushki, according to the ISPR, terrorists attempted to enter a Frontier Corps (FC) camp which was "promptly responded", adding that four terrorists were killed as a result.

The statement had said one officer was injured during the shootout.

A day later, the ISPR said the clearance operation in Balochistan, which was launched after the attacks, had been completed.

A total of 20 terrorists were killed during operations following the attacks, the military's media affairs wing had said in a statement, adding that nine security personnel had embraced martyrdom.