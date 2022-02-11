Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2022

French minister slams headscarf ban for Muslim footballers

AFPPublished February 11, 2022 - Updated February 11, 2022 07:52am
ELISABETH Moreno
ELISABETH Moreno

PARIS: France’s gender equality minister threw her support on Thursday behind Muslim women footballers who are seeking to overturn a ban on players wearing headscarves on the pitch.

Rules set by the French Football Federation currently prevent players taking part in competitive matches from wearing religious symbols such as Muslim headscarves or the Jewish kippa (a skullcap).

A women’s collective known as “les Hijabeuses” launched a legal challenge to the rules in November, claiming they were discriminatory and infringed their right to practise their religion.

“The law says that these young women can wear a headscarf and play football. On football pitches today, headscarves are not forbidden. I want the law to be respected,” Equality Minister Elisabeth Moreno told LCI television.

Two months from French presidential elections, the issue has become a talking point in a country that maintains a strict form of secularism that is meant to separate the state and religion.

The French Senate, which is dominated by the rightwing Republicans party, proposed a law in January that would have banned the wearing of obvious religious symbols in all competitive sports.

It was rejected in the lower house on Wednesday where President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Republic on the Move party and allies hold the majority.

France’s laws on secularism guarantee religious freedom to all citizens, and contain no provisions on banning the wearing of religious symbols in public spaces, with the exception of full-face coverings which were outlawed in 2010.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Feb 11, 2022 07:35am
Headscarves ('Hijab') can scare opponent players/ children.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Feb 11, 2022 07:43am
Why West is so scared of Hijab its not a suicide bomber or a or a nuclear bomb its just a piece of cloth on the head of a young girl. Very funny Please someone can explain if women in Bikini can go any where then why Hijab has become so controversial in the western world.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hijab controversy
11 Feb, 2022

Hijab controversy

IN today’s India, the rabid forces of Hindutva appear hell-bent on baiting Muslims. Sometimes their antics are...
11 Feb, 2022

Saindak approval

THE Economic Coordination Committee has just approved a 15-year lease extension for the Chinese company working on...
11 Feb, 2022

Student unions’ revival

A NUMBER of student-led events in several places including Islamabad, Lahore, Swat and Hyderabad were held recently...
10 Feb, 2022

UN report on terrorism

THE return to power last August of the Afghan Taliban was a watershed event certain to have far-reaching ...
Vawda’s disqualification
10 Feb, 2022

Vawda’s disqualification

It must be emphasised that Mr Vawda’s disqualification from contesting polls for life is a bit harsh.
10 Feb, 2022

Rape for ‘honour’

THE logic that to retrieve a misplaced sense of ‘honour’, the members of a tribe or community have to subject...