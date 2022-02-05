Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 05, 2022

‘Imran has to go’: PPP, PML-N considering ‘legal’ options to oust govt

Dawn.comPublished February 5, 2022 - Updated February 5, 2022 06:09pm
PPP and PML-N leaders at a meeting hosted by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence in Lahore. — PPP Twitter
PPP and PML-N leaders at a meeting hosted by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence in Lahore. — PPP Twitter
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (R) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) speak to the media outside the former's residence in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (R) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) speak to the media outside the former's residence in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

PPP and PML-N leaders on Saturday said both parties were considering all legal, constitutional and parliamentary options to oust the PTI government, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had to go.

The opposition leaders were talking outside PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's Model Town residence where he had invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to a luncheon meeting. Shehbaz said the two parties had come to an agreement that "we will need to use all constitutional, legal and political options" to oust the incumbent government and fix the woes afflicting the country.

Meanwhile, Bilawal said the only valid parliamentary, legal and democratic mechanisms to oust the government were a no-confidence motion and protests. "We have to cast out Imran if we want to save Pakistan," he said.

Elaborating on the details of their meeting, Shehbaz said it was discussed how and what kind of coordination could be achieved between the PPP and Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) announced long marches. He added the matter would be taken to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the PDM and "hopefully a positive outcome will come."

On the no-confidence motion, he said the PPP was always clear about it but the PML-N had a difference of opinion about it. However, he said that now there was consensus "to a large extent" in the PML-N and the party's central executive committee would decide it in a meeting in a few days after which the matter would be taken to the PDM's platform.

"We will make an announcement in a few days after consultation with all PDM parties," he said.

Questioned on the PPP participating in the PDM's long march, Bilawal said his party had welcomed the announcement but did not provide an answer.

"The more our working relationship increases, the better impact it will have," he said.

Shehbaz was also asked about the PDM's formation and subsequent split to which he said that "broken hearts can reunite.”

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz added that differences and clashes persisted between political parties but "what unites us are the expectations and difficulties of the people."

Bilawal thanked Shehbaz for hosting the luncheon and heaped praise on the PML-N president for performing his responsibilities as the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

The two leaders also railed against the government for the current economic issues plaguing the country and took note of the recent rise in terrorism. Shehbaz criticised the government for its performance in tackling terrorism and said the National Action Plan had been "placed in a cold storage".

The leaders also criticised the government for its handling of the Kashmir issue, with Bilawal saying the government had failed to achieve a consensus on it and Afghanistan.

High-level meeting

Bilawal and Zardari arrived earlier on Saturday at Shehbaz's residence for the luncheon meeting. The two expressed well wishes for Nawaz's health and also inquired about Shehbaz, who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the PPP.

Both sides discussed the political situation in the country in a meeting which was also attended by Maryam, Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N leader Saad Rafique, PPP Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza and the PPP's Rukhsana Bangash.

According to an earlier report by Dawn, Shehbaz had contacted Bilawal on Friday and invited him for today's luncheon meeting. PML-N officials had said that the meeting was being arranged on Nawaz's directive who, they claim, had been contacted multiple times by the PPP.

They had claimed that in-house change, both in the National and in Punjab Assembly, would be on top of the meeting's agenda.

PML-N leaders said the PPP wished to start the no-confidence or in-house change process from Punjab while they were desirous of seeing change in the federal setup as well.

On January 18 while talking to reporters outside Parliament House, Bilawal had applauded the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for considering the option of tabling a no-confidence motion against the government and said that there was a high probability of opposition parties working together in the future.

“If they (PDM) are ready to withdraw their stance on the issue of en mass resignations and consider my proposal of bringing a no-confidence motion, then certainly there is a possibility that we can work together,” the PPP chairman had said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (29)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pakistani
Feb 05, 2022 04:43pm
PPP ditching PMLN at key times. PMLN top leader too scared to return. Useless meetings. Unending circus.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Feb 05, 2022 04:48pm
They have been hosting and entertaining each other for years but while in office they never entertained the idea of making Pakistan great even though they have over 30 years to do this.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Feb 05, 2022 04:48pm
Shahbaz is a shrewd politician. This will throw a cat among the pigeons. The enemy of my enemy is my friend
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Feb 05, 2022 05:01pm
The only thing they agree on is how to topple the government. Besides that, they hate each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Feb 05, 2022 05:01pm
I never thought I would say this but hurry up and save Pakistan from Don Quixote Imran Khan and his team of Sancho Panza's.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori Raja
Feb 05, 2022 05:09pm
Seems to be a lavish house (or palace?)
Reply Recommend 0
Drop out
Feb 05, 2022 05:12pm
Have mercy on Pakistan please
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Feb 05, 2022 05:23pm
Same Shahbaz Shariff wanted to drag Zardari in the streets. These crooks have no shame whatsoever!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Feb 05, 2022 05:29pm
A lavish lunch on money looted by us.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Feb 05, 2022 05:34pm
A meeting of losers Do they have a plan to improve the lives of Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 05, 2022 05:39pm
PM Imran Khan Niazi in a Panic mode !
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Feb 05, 2022 05:42pm
Unholy alliance - both looking to hood-wink each other for their personal gains
Reply Recommend 0
Zk
Feb 05, 2022 05:53pm
losers
Reply Recommend 0
Hasaan
Feb 05, 2022 05:55pm
No PDM. Just pml n and PPP. Kind of better move
Reply Recommend 0
Anwa4
Feb 05, 2022 05:56pm
Look at the looter's affluent residence
Reply Recommend 0
Rudra
Feb 05, 2022 05:58pm
full support
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Feb 05, 2022 06:04pm
All the corrupt and incompetent….
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Feb 05, 2022 06:11pm
ruling elite!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 05, 2022 06:12pm
How was the biryani?
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Feb 05, 2022 06:12pm
Mafia meeting
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Feb 05, 2022 06:13pm
Time to play with dogs and face the music!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 05, 2022 06:26pm
Go Corona Go
Reply Recommend 0
JohnJaaniJanardhan
Feb 05, 2022 06:27pm
Jokers
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Feb 05, 2022 06:30pm
Keep dreaming useless and corrupt people !
Reply Recommend 0
Embryo
Feb 05, 2022 06:33pm
Expired Opposition
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 05, 2022 06:37pm
Vote of no confidence is the only way to oust IK. Why can’t they agree on that? Simple
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Feb 05, 2022 06:39pm
The lavish lunch could have fed hundreds of poor on the streets
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Feb 05, 2022 06:40pm
All fire and fury amounting to nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Feb 05, 2022 06:43pm
You all resign. Imran will automatically go..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHC’s verdict
Updated 05 Feb, 2022

IHC’s verdict

THERE are some verdicts that throw a lifeline to a nation and slow its descent into a dystopian future where justice...
05 Feb, 2022

Digital payment

THE introduction of free person-to-person payment and settlement service by the State Bank under its instant payment...
05 Feb, 2022

Murders for ‘honour’

A NEW report by a local NGO has revealed, yet again, how prevalent and ‘institutionally acceptable’ is the...
More attacks
Updated 04 Feb, 2022

More attacks

THE uptick in terrorism in Balochistan is shocking to say the least. On Wednesday evening, Baloch insurgents ...
04 Feb, 2022

Tough IMF demands

THE resumption of the $6bn IMF funding programme, which paves the way for the disbursement of another tranche of...
04 Feb, 2022

Israeli apartheid

FOR the Palestinians dispossessed by Israel in 1948 and subsequent waves of violence and state-sponsored brutality,...