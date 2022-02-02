Dawn Logo

Blasts reported in Balochistan's Noshki and Panjgur areas

Ghalib NihadPublished February 2, 2022 - Updated February 2, 2022 11:19pm

Two blasts occurred in Balochistan's Noshki and Panjgur areas on Wednesday, a Frontier Corps (FC) spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the blast in Noshki occurred near an FC building and the one in Panjgur took place at an FC camp.

He said the blasts were followed by firing, which is ongoing.

No casualties have been reported so far and the nature of the blasts is yet to be determined by officials.

The incident is the latest in a string of major attacks in Balochistan and comes a week after ten soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces' checkpost in the province's Kech district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the "fire raid" by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," the statement said.

Two days after the attack, three Levies Force personnel along with a Bugti clan elder were martyred and eight others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

On Jan 30, 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Fastrack
Feb 02, 2022 10:23pm
India done it
Reply Recommend 0
Khadim
Feb 02, 2022 10:24pm
Gas cylinders blast, I guess.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Feb 02, 2022 10:37pm
No casualties is good.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 02, 2022 10:49pm
Incompetence all around
Reply Recommend 0
Gulshan Omar
Feb 02, 2022 10:50pm
Who is doing these stuffs?
Reply Recommend 0

