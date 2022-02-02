Blasts reported in Balochistan's Noshki and Panjgur areas

Two blasts occurred in Balochistan's Noshki and Panjgur areas on Wednesday, a Frontier Corps (FC) spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the blast in Noshki occurred near an FC building and the one in Panjgur took place at an FC camp.

He said the blasts were followed by firing, which is ongoing.

No casualties have been reported so far and the nature of the blasts is yet to be determined by officials.

The incident is the latest in a string of major attacks in Balochistan and comes a week after ten soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces' checkpost in the province's Kech district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the "fire raid" by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," the statement said.

Two days after the attack, three Levies Force personnel along with a Bugti clan elder were martyred and eight others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

On Jan 30, 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.

