Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2022

FIA restrained from taking action against TikToker Hareem Shah

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 1, 2022 - Updated February 1, 2022 08:56am
TikTok star Hareem Shah. — Online/File
TikTok star Hareem Shah. — Online/File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency and a federal law officer on a petition filed by TikTok star Hareem Shah challenging a call-up notice in connection with a money laundering inquiry.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha also restrained the FIA from taking any coercive action against her till March 8, the next date of hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer challenged the call-up notice issued on Jan 13, asking his client to appear on Jan 19.

The court order said that apparently the petitioner at present residing in the United Kingdon and would not be able to reach Pakistan by the given date. The counsel contended that the petitioner was intending to join the inquiry.

The bench also directed the investigating officer to appear before it on the next hearing.

The FIA had launched a money laundering inquiry against TikToker after she, in a video shared on social media, seen sitting with stacks of British pounds claiming that she had travelled from Pakistan to the UK with this amount of cash.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Oh No!
Feb 01, 2022 08:43am
Why not go after her? someone got paid again?
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Feb 01, 2022 09:10am
Quiet a feat by a little tic toker who can move a clash of institutions against each other. Who is the force behind all of this?
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Feb 01, 2022 09:12am
All the bails for the influencers.
Reply Recommend 0
Allama
Feb 01, 2022 09:17am
She must be enlisted among the top 100 influential people in the world today,
Reply Recommend 0
Rational thinking
Feb 01, 2022 09:50am
FIA didn’t find money with her in Pakistan so FIA has no right to investigate anything which happened on British soil!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judicial independence
Updated 01 Feb, 2022

Judicial independence

THE Supreme Court’s landmark verdict overturning its earlier judgement about ordering FBR to look into allegations...
01 Feb, 2022

NSA’s visit

NATIONAL Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has concluded his two-day visit to Kabul — his first to the Afghan capital...
01 Feb, 2022

Clergyman’s killing

THE killing of Christian clergyman William Siraj in Peshawar on Sunday comes as a grim reminder of the threat that...
Rampant virus
Updated 31 Jan, 2022

Rampant virus

Authorities must make sure that vaccine coverage is undertaken on a war footing.
State Bank’s role
Updated 31 Jan, 2022

State Bank’s role

Concerns remain on its role in crises such as the pandemic, will it stick to its mandate of price stability or will it intervene?