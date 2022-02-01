FIA restrained from taking action against TikToker Hareem Shah

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency and a federal law officer on a petition filed by TikTok star Hareem Shah challenging a call-up notice in connection with a money laundering inquiry.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha also restrained the FIA from taking any coercive action against her till March 8, the next date of hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer challenged the call-up notice issued on Jan 13, asking his client to appear on Jan 19.

The court order said that apparently the petitioner at present residing in the United Kingdon and would not be able to reach Pakistan by the given date. The counsel contended that the petitioner was intending to join the inquiry.

The bench also directed the investigating officer to appear before it on the next hearing.

The FIA had launched a money laundering inquiry against TikToker after she, in a video shared on social media, seen sitting with stacks of British pounds claiming that she had travelled from Pakistan to the UK with this amount of cash.

