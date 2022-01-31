Dawn Logo

PM Imran defers proposal to hike petrol price by Rs11: SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Dawn.comPublished January 31, 2022 - Updated January 31, 2022 08:24pm
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Commu­nication Shahbaz Gill addresses a press conference in Islamabad in this file photo. — APP/File
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Commu­nication Shahbaz Gill addresses a press conference in Islamabad in this file photo. — APP/File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill announced on Monday that the premier had deferred a summary proposing an increase of Rs11 and Rs14 in petrol and diesel prices, respectively.

"The premier said that fuel prices were rising due to an increase in inflation across the globe, but the government would make all-out efforts to save the the people from the impact of this inflation," Gill said on Twitter.

"This is why the prime minister deferred this summary," he said.

"There will be no change in the prices of petroleum products at this time. The government will bear the burden of rising [fuel] prices and will protect the people against its [impact]," he added.

On January 15, the government had raised the price of petrol and high speed diesel by around Rs3 per litre. At the time, the government said that the prices of petroleum products in the international market were "at the highest level since last year"

Last week, sources had estimated the prices of all key petroleum products to go up in a range of about Rs5-15 per litre on Monday (today) for the next fortnight, mainly because of higher international oil prices and application of additional petroleum levy (PL).

Comments (19)
NK
Jan 31, 2022 08:24pm
If you are moving with the international market then soon you will have to raise. Here in California it has risen 6 cents.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jan 31, 2022 08:28pm
Petrol prices are high worldwide and minorRs 10-12 needed to keep it up with international rather and burden should be shared equally. Saudi and UAE must step up to help us now at this time.
Reply Recommend 0
optimist
Jan 31, 2022 08:31pm
The perception is that majority of people in Pakistan don't believes what Shahbaz Gil says. Since PTI came into power Shahbaz Gil has been blaming the previous government of all evils and praising the PTI government.
Reply Recommend 0
Bahubali
Jan 31, 2022 08:43pm
IMF will defer releasing the $ 1B tranche of payment.
Reply Recommend 0
Bahubali
Jan 31, 2022 08:46pm
It is time to focus only on economic progress above everything else - else it is the common man who suffers.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Adil
Jan 31, 2022 08:48pm
Petrol in Pakistan is far too cheap and is costing the government billions of USD every year. If the country wants to develop, it needs to go up. People will struggle initially, but they've become accustomed to paying an artificially low price for too long.
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Jan 31, 2022 08:48pm
There is no increase happening in India or other neighborhood countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Jan 31, 2022 08:48pm
Government will bear the burden. How? More loans?
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Jan 31, 2022 08:48pm
IMF is watching
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Jan 31, 2022 08:50pm
Every time he says that PM has not allowed a big increase but then in 2 weeks he will have a smaller increase of 5-6 rupees per liter.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 31, 2022 08:54pm
IK is truly the leader of the people.
Reply Recommend 0
ahsan7979
Jan 31, 2022 08:54pm
Why there is so much silence? IK deserves praise for this action.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jan 31, 2022 08:55pm
How many Special Assistants can the PM of Pakistan have.? Under what grade and tenure are they classified by the Rules and Regulations of the Govt. of Pakistan.?
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Jan 31, 2022 08:57pm
another gimmick by this fake goverment of PTI.IK thinks every person in Pakistan is some sort of fool and he can decieve anybody through his talk& small gestures .
Reply Recommend 0
sadaqat
Jan 31, 2022 08:57pm
wait till midnight, my dear PMIK will raise prices....
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Jan 31, 2022 09:08pm
IK can run but not hide
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 31, 2022 09:39pm
IK will take U turn soon and then hike the petrol price. Cannot trust what he says.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jan 31, 2022 09:52pm
just wait a couple of days.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jan 31, 2022 09:56pm
Soon will come a U TURN.
Reply Recommend 0

