Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2022

Priest shot dead, another injured in Peshawar

SirajuddinPublished January 30, 2022 - Updated January 30, 2022 08:11pm
This image shows Padre William Siraj. — Photo provided by author
This image shows Padre William Siraj. — Photo provided by author

A priest was killed while another was injured after armed assailants opened fire on them in Peshawar on Sunday.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred near Ring Road within Gulbahar police station limits. The statement said a heavy police contingent had reached the scene and a search operation was underway.

"Evidence is being collected from the scene of the crime and CCTV cameras are also being checked," police said.

The statement added that the body had been shifted to the hospital for conducting an autopsy while further investigation was underway.

"William Siraj was a padre at a church within Chamkani police station limits," the statement said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital said that the injured priest was discharged after being provided medical treatment for minor injuries.

Speaking to the media at the scene of the crime, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan said that the attack on the Christian community was tragic.

He added that according to initial reports, there were two attackers involved in the incident. "A comprehensive investigation has been launched," he said. CCPO Ahsan stated that members of the minority community were targeted, adding that it was a "terrorist act".

He said that in the past, police had identified the perpetrators of attacks targeting minorities and said that the same would also be done in this case. The officer said that officials were conducting geo-fencing and looking at other data.

"We are determined to protect minorities," the CCPO said, adding that a team consisting of officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Peshawar police had been formed to probe the case.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed the IG to take necessary steps for arresting the culprits.

He also condemned the fact that religious leaders of the Christian community were targeted, adding that the perpetrators would not be able to escape the clutches of the law.

Khan offered his condolences to the Christian community and the family of the deceased. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the other padre injured in the incident.

The chief minister directed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical treatment.

Speaking to the media, PTI MPA Wilson Wazir said that the deceased padre did not face any threats and was coming and going freely.

"Police are investigating the incident and will reach the perpetrators soon," he said. The MPA said that it would be premature to comment on the incident at this time, adding that he had full confidence in the police.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salvo
Jan 30, 2022 08:04pm
Some one please thank Jinnah, for taking such elements out of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Jan 30, 2022 08:04pm
But what about Islamophobia
Reply Recommend 0
JK
Jan 30, 2022 08:05pm
Do you hear the knock? They are here….
Reply Recommend 0
aditya
Jan 30, 2022 08:06pm
ik should tweet about christianaphobia in the pure islamic republic of pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition’s hot air
Updated 30 Jan, 2022

Opposition’s hot air

Opposition does not have much to show for its aggression other than empty claims and vague hopes about establishment's neutrality.
30 Jan, 2022

LG law protests

AFTER a tense few days witnessed by Karachi in which fears mounted of a return to the ethnic violence of old, the...
30 Jan, 2022

Anti-polio efforts

PRAISE from the Unicef and the WHO for Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio in the country is reassuring. This,...
Renewed insurgency?
Updated 29 Jan, 2022

Renewed insurgency?

THE last few days suggest that the Baloch insurgency is far from a spent force. According to an ISPR statement, 10...
29 Jan, 2022

Local star power

THE seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is up and running. The T20 extravaganza opened on the back of a...
29 Jan, 2022

Tax on cellular services

THE increase in the withholding tax rate on cellular services — calls and internet usage — from 10pc to 15pc...