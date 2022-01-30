Dawn Logo

GB skier hopes to do well in Beijing Winter Olympics

A CorrespondentPublished January 30, 2022 - Updated January 30, 2022 12:38pm
In this file photo, Mohammad Karim is seen at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the Winter Olympics on Feb 18, 2018.—Reuters/File
GILGIT: Mohammad Karim from Gilgit-Baltistan is the lone Pakistani alpine skier, who will represent the country in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Mr Karim is optimistic to perform well in the mega event.

Talking to Dawn, he said: “I have completed the required training and wish to build Pakistan’s image internationally in winter sports.”

He is scheduled to fly to China on Feb 1.

He said he had started skiing at the age of four on wooden skis made by his brother, also a skier, in Naltar valley.

Mr Karim said he had started professional skiing in 2010, and had also participated in the winter games at Vancouver.

Mr Karim said local youth were physically strong and if the government paid attention to winter sports and trained the local athletes properly, they could shine in the international competitions.

“GB has world’s best winter sports arenas as snowbound mountains have the perfect slopes to promote skiing,” he said.

“Establishing training institutions in the region can produce more athletes like him,” he demanded.

Mr Karim lamented that the GB tourism department had no interest in promoting winter sports.

Born on May 1, 1995 in Naltar valley, Mohammad Karim is the second Pakistani after Mohammad Abbas, also from Naltar, to participate in winter Olympics. Mr Abbas and Mr Karim had participated in the winter games held in Sochi, Russia in 2014.

Muhammad Karim had also competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics held in South Korea.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2022

