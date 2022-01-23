Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2022

India to host West Indies series in two cities

ReutersPublished January 23, 2022 - Updated January 23, 2022 11:27am

NEW DELHI: India’s upcoming One-day International and Twenty20 international series against West Indies will be hosted in two cities to minimise “bio-security risks” amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The white-ball series was originally intended to be played across six venues, including the Indian cities of Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Cuttack and Thiruvananthapuram, but will now be hosted entirely in Ahmedabad (ODI) and Kolkata (T20).

“The decision ... has been done to mitigate bio-security risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders,” BCCI said in a statement.

The two series will be played between Feb 6-20.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2022

