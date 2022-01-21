KP lawyers go on strike against colleague’s killing

PESHAWAR/MALAKAND: The lawyers’ community on Thursday observed strike across the province against the killing of their senior colleague, Zamir Gul, in Malakand district a day earlier.

The lawyers mostly stayed away from proceedings before different courts including the Peshawar High Court and its circuit benches.

The strike call was given by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, which stated that acts of violence against the lawyers continued with impunity.

Advocate Zamir Gul was killed when his car was ambushed by unidentified attackers in Wazirabad near Dargai. Mr Gul, who was a former general secretary of Dargai Bar Association, was returning back from the local courts in Dargai when the incident took place.

Different bar associations including Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Peshawar District Bar Association have condemned the occurrence and demanded of the government to arrest the killers at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was held in Dargai under the aegis of Jamaat-i-Islami against the incident and failure of the police to arrest the killers.

The protest was also attended by traders, lawyers and members of other political parties in large numbers.

They set a deadline of three days for the government to arrest the killers and warned of taking to roads in case of failure.

The lawyers also boycotted courts in Batkhela and Dargai.

