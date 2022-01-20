Dawn Logo

Skier Mohammad Karim eager to do well in Beijing

APPPublished January 20, 2022 - Updated January 20, 2022 10:42am
In this file photo, Mohammad Karim is seen at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the Winter Olympics on Feb 18, 2018.—Reuters/File
In this file photo, Mohammad Karim is seen at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the Winter Olympics on Feb 18, 2018.—Reuters/File

BEIJING: Eagerly waiting to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics, Pakistan’s skier Mohammad Karim on Wednesday hoped the mega event would be a great success and sought to win medal for the country.

The 26-year-old Karim is the only Pakistani skier to have competed in two Winter Olympic Games, (Sochi 2014) and (Pyeongchang 2018).

“I have been preparing for Beijing [Games] for three years and my biggest dream is to participate in the Olympics and achieve my best by performing well,” Karim told CRI Urdu.

Hailing from Naltar in Gilgit-Baltistan, Karim started skiing at the age of four under the guidance of his father and elder brother. He made his international debut at the 2011 South Asian Winter Games held in Uttarakhand, India.

“I am excited and looking forward to the [Beijing] Olympics, which will put Pakistan on the international sports map,” he said adding he wants to further improve his skills in Beijing and at the same time encourage Pakistani children to take up the sport.

The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from Feb 4 to 20.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2022

