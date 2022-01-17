Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 17, 2022

NCOC decides to review Covid data before taking any decision on schools closure

Naveed SiddiquiPublished January 17, 2022 - Updated January 17, 2022 02:46pm
A photo of students in a classroom. — Photo by Mustafa Ilyas/File
A photo of students in a classroom. — Photo by Mustafa Ilyas/File

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said it will review data of positive Covid-19 cases in educational institutions before deciding on whether or not to keep them open as the fifth wave of the pandemic spreads at an alarming rate across the country.

During the last Covid wave, the NCOC had closed educational institutes in areas with a high incidence of Covid-19 from Sept 3 to 12. During that period, educational institutes were closed in 15 of Punjab's districts, eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government had previously closed schools on July 24 due to rising cases during the pandemic's fourth wave and reopened them more than a month later on August 30.

Pakistan is currently in the grip of the pandemic's fifth wave which is being driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant and leading to surges in cases and positivity rates.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 4,340 new cases, up from 4,027 a day earlier, raising the tally to 1,328,487 and the national positivity rate to 8.7 per cent. Sindh and Punjab led the cases with 2,670, and 1,131 infections, respectively.

The NCOC today held a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. Provincial Health and Education Ministers also joined the meeting virtually.

Following their meeting, the forum issued a statement, saying: "Decision about education institutions will be taken on data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing in education institutions is being carried out."

It further said that a "massive testing" drive was being carried out in educational institutions to gather data.

Deliberating on the situation, the ministers, who participated in the meeting virtually, informed the forum about the steps being taken for implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in wake of the spike in coronavirus cases

"Keeping in view [the] new disease prevalence, fresh set of NPIs was presented and discussed with provinces and [a] new set of NPIs will be implemented by provinces in the next 48 hours after consultative process with all stakeholders," the NCOC said.

The NCOC, in a separate statement on Saturday, had urged provinces to review the situation and decide about placing restrictions on public gatherings, weddings, schools, restaurants and public transport.

On the same day, Sindh government decided that schools across the province will remain open even as the positivity rate in Karachi was far higher than in other parts of the country.

In November, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had sounded the alarm, saying that the arrival of the Omicron variant was inevitable and a matter of time.

Pakistan had subsequently placed a complete ban on Nov 27 on travel from six south African countries — South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia — and Hong Kong in the wake of the variant's discovery.

This travel ban was later extended to nine more countries — Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland and Zimbabwe.

Since then, Pakistan has seen a steep rise in infections with the number of active cases crossing 35,000 in the last 24 hours. The effect of the fifth wave is particularly intense in Karachi where the positivity rate jumped to 40 per cent on Sunday.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security policy unveiled
Updated 17 Jan, 2022

Security policy unveiled

PAKISTAN’S freshly unveiled National Security Policy has broadened the traditional concept and included economic...
Bold decisions
Updated 17 Jan, 2022

Bold decisions

IT is a double blow within a matter of days. The Islamabad High Court’s order last week to demolish a navy golf...
17 Jan, 2022

Rohingya camp blaze

A HUGE blaze in a refugee camp housing members of the Rohingya community in Bangladesh last week has left up to ...
16 Jan, 2022

Omicron threat

AS Pakistan grapples with the fifth coronavirus wave fuelled by the Omicron variant, the state must take timely...
Updated 16 Jan, 2022

Grim picture

There is much the govt can do to create an environment free of repression and coercion so that democracy is strengthened.
16 Jan, 2022

Larkana jail unrest

THAT Larkana Central Prison authorities had to resort to the excuse of “cleaning the jail” to shift 13 dangerous...