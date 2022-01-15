Dawn Logo

Virat Kohli's India have 'moved on' from South Africa DRS controversy

AFPPublished January 15, 2022 - Updated January 15, 2022 01:46pm
Indian captain Virat Kohli is pictured after South Africa beat India 2-1 in a Test series held in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday. — AP
Indian captain Virat Kohli is pictured after South Africa beat India 2-1 in a Test series held in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday. — AP

Indian captain Virat Kohli said on Friday his side have “moved on” from the controversy over an overturned decision during the third Test defeat to South Africa, to lose the series 2-1, at Newlands.

Kohli, 33, and two teammates were caught on the stump microphone complaining after home captain Dean Elgar survived on review after being given out leg before wicket at a crucial stage on the third afternoon.

“I have no comment to make,” he told a press conference after the seven-wicket defeat in Cape Town.

“We understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know if we had picked up three wickets there that probably would have been the moment that changed the game.”

Vice-captain KL Rahul and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin were also heard on the microphone.

“The reality of the situation is that we did not apply enough pressure on them for longer periods of time,” said Kohli.

“That one moment seems very nice and very exciting to make a controversy out of but honestly I am not interested in making a controversy.

“It was just a moment that passed and we moved on from it and we kept focusing on the game and tried to pick up wickets.”

Host broadcaster SuperSport meanwhile said it had no control over the Decision Review System (DRS) used in the series.

SuperSport notes comments made by certain members of the Indian cricket team,” it told AFP.

“Hawk-Eye is an independent service provider, approved by the ICC and their technology has been accepted for many years as an integral part of DRS.

SuperSport does not have any control over the Hawk-Eye technology.”

There has been no indication yet from match referee Andy Pycroft and the International Cricket Council whether any disciplinary action will be taken against Kohli, Rahul and Ashwin for their role in the incident.

Owais
Jan 15, 2022 01:58pm
Money speaks louder than laws and principles ! BCCI and ICC have full belief in this principle !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dziner
Jan 15, 2022 02:00pm
I feel sorry for Virat Kohli & team India. Karma comes back.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 15, 2022 02:04pm
Not like they had any other options. Bad sportsmanship from all involved.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 15, 2022 02:06pm
Crying babies. Have they forgotten the DRS ball tracking of Sachin Tendulkar in WC 2011 in India?
Reply Recommend 0
Ayaz Munir
Jan 15, 2022 02:22pm
Sorry to say but Team India & Indian cricket fans have become the spoiled brat of cricket, they are over dozed with resources yet complain on the little normal instances and get away with their mischief most of the times due to their influential backing. Deep respect for Sarfaraz who had to face a 5 matches suspension because he made a joke about a player's color, what would ICC do with these Indian players over accusing a channel and whole country of cheating?
Reply Recommend 0

