Govt to give Pakistani nationality to foreign investors

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 15, 2022 - Updated January 15, 2022 10:03am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to offer Pakistani nationality to foreign investors, especially to fetch heavy investments from wealthy Afghans and Chinese.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry through a late-night tweet on Friday confirmed the plan.

The government believes it will fetch billions of dollars of foreign investment by giving Pakistani nationality and proprietary rights to the foreign investors.

“In line with new National Security Policy, through which Pakistan declared geo-economics as core of its national security doctrine, the government has decided to allow permanent residency scheme for foreign nationals, new policy allows foreigners to get permanent resident status in lieu of investment,” the tweet said.

A source privy to this de­­velopment told Dawn that the government wanted to attract heavy investments from the wealthy Afghan nationals who were presently investing in countries such as Iran, Turkey and Malaysia.

They said the government also hoped that US-based Sikh nationals would be happy to make investment in different sectors in Pakistan due to their affection with Sikh religious sites in the country.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent statements hinted that he wanted to attract top Chi­n­ese investors who relocated their industries to other countries in the region. The government also hoped that the rich Arabs rulers, who used to visit Pakistan every year for hunting purpose, would like to have Pakistani citizenship.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2022

TimeToMovveOn
Jan 15, 2022 08:57am
Can Indian's invest?
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Jan 15, 2022 09:06am
Giving nationality to Afghani people a great blunder...now all the business will be controlled by Afghani
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 15, 2022 09:20am
Who would really come forward to seek citizenship? Pakistan is not USA or UK.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Jan 15, 2022 09:39am
Let’s see how many wants The great Pakistan citizenship
Reply Recommend 0
Robert
Jan 15, 2022 09:44am
How about offering Pakistani citizenship to wealthy Hindu or Jewish investors from India, Nepal or Bangladesh ?
Reply Recommend 0
asim
Jan 15, 2022 09:56am
Every thing is on sale!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 15, 2022 09:59am
Great. Serve the soil. Be called a Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0

