Australian PM Scott Morrison says no decision yet on Novak Djokovic visa

AFPPublished January 13, 2022 - Updated January 13, 2022 02:32pm
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes part in a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Thursday. — AFP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes part in a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Thursday. — AFP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday his government has yet to decide on cancelling tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's visa.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's earlier statement that he is pondering whether to tear up the visa “has not changed”, Morrison told a news conference in Canberra on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian leader stressed that it was a decision for Hawke to take, declining further comment.

Djokovic flew into Melbourne hoping to claim a tenth Australian Open title on January 5.

Also read: 'No-vac' Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace carried with him a vaccine exemption because of a claimed positive PCR test result on December 16.

Border agents rejected his exemption, saying a recent infection was an insufficient reason, tore up his visa and placed him in a detention centre.

But vaccine-sceptic Djokovic's high-powered legal team overturned the visa decision in court on Monday on a procedural matter related to his airport interview.

Adeel
Jan 13, 2022 02:49pm
Decision to tear up the visa would have been easier if Djokovic wasn't white
Reply Recommend 0

