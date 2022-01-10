Dawn Logo

Senior TTP leader Khurasani killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar: sources

Naveed Siddiqui | Tahir KhanPublished January 10, 2022 - Updated January 10, 2022 09:28pm
A file photo of Khalid Batli alias Mohammad Khurasani (L). — Dawn

A senior leader of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Khalid Batli alias Mohammad Khurasani, was killed in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, a senior security official confirmed on Monday.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the killing were not clear.

The official said Balti, aged around 50, had also been the banned outfit's spokesperson and was involved in several attacks on the people and security forces of Pakistan.

He (Balti) had been visiting Kabul frequently since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the official added.

Balti had been making efforts for uniting various TTP factions and planning terrorist attacks with TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, the official said, adding that he had recently hinted at carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

Hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Balti had been an operational commander of the TTP for the past several years.

In 2007, he joined the banned Tehreek Nifaz Shariat-i-Muhammadi in Swat and established close ties with Mullah Fazlullah, a former head of the TTP. He had cordial and close relations with TTP members of all tiers, officials said, adding that Balti played a vital role in the TTP's propaganda campaign.

Officials said Balti ran a terrorist hideout in Khyber Pakthunkhwa's Miramshah town and had fled to Afghanistan in the aftermath of operation Zarb-i-Azab.

Baqir Sajjad Syed contributed to reporting

Comments (6)
Rashid
Jan 10, 2022 08:57pm
Another Indian asset vanquish today.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 10, 2022 08:58pm
Good job by the security forces and agencies. Keep up the good work.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Jan 10, 2022 09:01pm
Drone attack?
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Jan 10, 2022 09:01pm
Very Good.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Jan 10, 2022 09:11pm
Indian investment destroyed once again..
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Jan 10, 2022 09:17pm
A new leader will take the spot in New days.. seen this in any banned outfit...
Reply Recommend 0

