January 09, 2022

Record snowfall, footfall in Murree left officials helpless: minister

Published January 9, 2022
LAHORE: Murree received unprecedented snowfall over the past 48 hours and along with it a record influx of tourists, which was next to impossible to handle for the local administration, says federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

Accompanied by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Mr Chaudhry was addressing a press conference here on Saturday. He said the government was promoting tourism but that did not mean hundreds of thousands of people could converge at one point in less than 24 hours. As per the commissioner, the record-breaking snowfall occurred after decades creating such a challenging situation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the situation and directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to reach Murree. Dilating upon the rescue efforts, he said the local administration was working hard, as five platoons of the army had been moved and the Frontier Works Organisation had deployed its men and machines to clear the roads.

“The government is fully alive to the problems and standing with the people in this difficult time. The situation was improving as all the relevant departments were busy overcoming it.”

Kuldana and Barian were the most affected areas and the deaths have also been reported from there. But the situation was improving fast as the Murree Expressway had been cleared for traffic and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had opened all routes from its side, he further said.

Mr Chaudhry said there was a need to learn lessons from the tragedy and ensure proper management in the future. He regretted that the opposition was playing politics on the tragedy instead of extending a helping hand to the victims.

He also said the process of evacuating people from the affected areas was under way and the entire nation mourned the loss of precious human lives. It was obvious that such a huge influx of people could not be managed easily, he remarked.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, who is also the PTI’s Punjab chief, briefed the media about a meeting of the Punjab Advisory Council and said all party workers and organisations had been directed to extend all possible support to the rescue efforts in Murree.

He said it was decided to constitute a provincial organisation of the party having different office-bearers. The organisation would be formed at the district and provincial assembly constituency levels. Award of tickets for the upcoming local government elections was also discussed, he added.

He said the PTI was confident and would contest the local government elections with full preparation.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2022

JF100
Jan 09, 2022 08:42am
As usual take no responsibility whatsoever. Blame it on nature !
nouman
Jan 09, 2022 08:46am
The whole situation is sad. No one expected this many tourists to arrive with their cars and also no one expected for it to snow so much. The weather is to blame no one else.
Attiya
Jan 09, 2022 08:47am
Government failed to provide timely information and resources and now blaming people for travelling to Muree! Incompetency at its best!
Critical
Jan 09, 2022 09:00am
Why are you defending every wrong of this government, feel ashamed for murree fiasco at least.
Justice
Jan 09, 2022 09:02am
Well, blame others for every fault of yours. It has been a habit for you. This time it is the weather you point fingers towards.
RK
Jan 09, 2022 09:07am
This guy will justify everything and anything. Shameful
Ali
Jan 09, 2022 09:11am
'All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us', MJ sang years back, and it's still relevant.
Ustaad
Jan 09, 2022 09:16am
You Sir, are useless.
Bilbo
Jan 09, 2022 09:19am
Absolutely shameless & spineless government. The only real and full time job it's doing is blaming ,it could be anybody, Elements,Nature,Sun,Moon,India,US,NS,women, Children. ...
