Today's Paper | January 08, 2022

Murree declared calamity hit after at least 21 freeze to death in cars stranded in snow

Imran Gabol | Sirajuddin | Naveed SiddiquiPublished January 8, 2022 - Updated January 8, 2022 03:02pm
This picture shows cars stuck in snow in Murree. — Photo provided by Naveed Siddiqui
Murree was declared calamity hit on Saturday after at least 21 people froze to death in cars stranded in snow amid a glut of tourist influx.

Around 1,000 cars were stuck on the hill station while the Punjab chief minister issued instructions for expediting rescue work and providing aid to the stranded tourists.

Moreover, entry of cars into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gailyat was banned, according to the province's chief minister.

According to a list issued by Rescue 1122, 21 people died, including nine children.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in a video message, said tourists had flocked to the hill station in such large numbers "for the first time in 15 to 20 years which created a big crisis".

He said Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations, along with police, had been working to rescue those stranded, while five platoons of the Pakistan Army, as well as Rangers and Frontier Corps, were called on an emergency basis.

The minister said that around 1,000 cars were stuck on the hill station.

Ahmed said that residents of Murree provided food and blankets to stranded tourists, adding that the administration had closed all routes to the hill station and was now allowing only vehicles planning to take food and blankets.

"God willing, we will rescue 1,000 cars by evening today. We have decided to stop people [travelling] on foot as well. It is no time for [pedestrian] tourists to visit."

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree and Galiyat from January 6 to 9.

Murree declared calamity hit

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar declared Murree calamity hit and imposed a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, administration offices and Rescue 1122 services.

He also directed the provincial chief secretary, inspector general of police, relief commissioner, director general Rescue 1122 and director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to undertake rescue work, in addition to providing his helicopter to help with aid efforts.

In a statement issued by his office, the chief minister said that rescuing stranded tourists was the "foremost priority", adding that all rest houses and state buildings had been opened to them.

The process to rescue the tourists has been expedited while food and essential items are also being provided, Buzdar said.

He also expressed sadness over the deaths of people stuck in the snow, saying he was with the families in their grief.

The chief minister shared the same in a tweet later in the day, saying he had issued orders to accelerate work to rescue citizens stuck in the snow and send more machinery from Rawalpindi.

More than 23,000 cars were evacuated from the area the night before and the rescue operation was going on, he shared. Buzdar appealed to people to strictly follow instructions given by the police and district administration and cooperate with them.

Later in the day, Pakistan Army troops reached Murree to help with the rescue work. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said army engineers also reached the area to help open up the main highways.

Complete ban on entry of cars into Galiyat

In a statement, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said he was keeping a close eye on the situation in Galiyat which has also been overcrowded with tourists in the current winter season.

The entry of cars into Galiyat has been banned completely, he said, adding that no untoward accident had occurred in the area where three feet of snow fell a day earlier.

The chief minister added that tourists who had been stranded in cars were rescued and shifted to rest houses and hotels. "Galiyat Development Authority, Rescue 1122 and local administration have been put on high alert to deal with any untoward situation," he said.

Khan also instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure that all homeless people in the province were moved to shelter homes amid the snow and rain and no one slept in the open.

PM says district admin was 'caught unprepared', orders inquiry

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow and regret over the deaths in Murree, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill shared on Twitter.

"All agencies have been mobilised. Army, 1122, Hazara div(KP) and Pindi div (Punjab) resources are mobilised to open up [and] clear the blocked areas," he added.

Later, the prime minister tweeted himself, acknowledging that district administration was "caught unprepared" due to "unprecedented snowfall and rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions".

"[I] have ordered an inquiry and putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies."

'Where was the government?'

Meanwhile, opposition political leaders criticised the government for its handling of the influx of tourists and inadequate preparation.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said he was heartbroken over the tragedy in Murree and questioned who was responsible for the deaths.

"Where was the government all the while? What arrangements did it make to deal with such an influx? Incompetence is fast turning into criminality. Prior arrangements & round the clock supervision were the normal SOPs in the past," he tweeted.

Terming the deaths heartbreaking, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said governments "needed to be more vigilant about the flood of tourists on the Galiyat routes".

"Instead of seeking more tourists govt should have given a warning for jammed roads. These were tragic & avoidable losses which no one intended, but no one acted in time either. Lessons need to be learnt," she added.

"The job of governments is not only to count tourists but also to make advance arrangements and security measures for them [...] These deaths are not due to snowfall, but due to government negligence," tweeted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

It is pertinent to mention that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had earlier in the week cited the arrival of around 100,000 tourist vehicles to the hill station as a sign of "increase in prosperity and income of common man".

Fawad appeals to tourists to avoid Murree

Earlier today, Chaudhry also appealed to people to not visit the hill station.

"A large crowd [is headed towards] Murree and hilly areas. Hundreds of thousands of cars are travelling to these areas. It is impossible for the local administration to provide facilities to people in such a large number," he tweeted.

Chaudhry urged those people who were at home to delay their travel plans to those areas for some time.

A large number of people were stranded and flights faced delays as rain continued to lash the federal capital and Rawalpindi for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Due to continuous snowfall and traffic congestion in Murree, the district administration imposed a ban on entry of more vehicles.

Snowfall, which began on Tuesday night, continued with regular intervals, attracting thousands of tourists. However, due to the rush of visitors, many families ended up getting stranded on roads. It has been reported that over 100,000 vehicles entered the hill station.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan said entry of vehicles into Murree had been banned from Friday night onwards and cars were being diverted from toll plazas and other entrances.

He said since snowfall started on Monday morning, more than 155,000 vehicles had entered Murree and 135,000 had so far left.

Fastrack
Jan 08, 2022 12:17pm
Smooth roads make access easy, huge numbers turned up, but the snow was relentless this time around. I'm saddened.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2022 12:20pm
Worst news in a long time. My countryfolk, poor human beings, died. انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون
Reply Recommend 0
Kaleem ullah
Jan 08, 2022 12:20pm
Murree can be accessed by 4 roads only. Two from Islamabad, one from KP and one from Kashmir. PTI has govts in all of them. Could the administration not planned before this tragedy? Now they are putting in on tourists. Did they inform tourists about this potential tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Jan 08, 2022 12:23pm
Why these people go to murree in wintertime?? They take their families with them children too.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Jan 08, 2022 12:24pm
Unbelievable! In this day and age. Where was the administration and the minister at night?????
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 08, 2022 12:24pm
People are so ignorant here. Its record breaking snow falling in hilly stations yet daily thousands of people are flocking.
Reply Recommend 0
Miqbal ramgoobwala
Jan 08, 2022 12:25pm
Very sad to know in 70 years we have no sysrem
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 08, 2022 12:28pm
Why didn’t the Met Department give and post adequate warnings on the roads prior to the storm? They could have closed the roadways at least.
Reply Recommend 0
AAR
Jan 08, 2022 12:36pm
this is what IK should concentrate on - put pressure on provinces to deliver on promises made, economic developments instead, he is concentrating on other things
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Jan 08, 2022 12:41pm
Now govt: ministers will see an opportunity to put blame on past 70 years
Reply Recommend 0
Alpha Ch
Jan 08, 2022 12:42pm
Local administrations and the federal government are responsible
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Jan 08, 2022 12:52pm
@Fastrack, road is improved..but due to increase in population.more people are rushing to Murree ..and moneyed people are not travelling outside the country due to Covid and restrictions
Reply Recommend 0
Daud
Jan 08, 2022 12:55pm
@Kaleem ullah, Don't blame the government only. When will our people realize their civic responsibility??
Reply Recommend 0
MK
Jan 08, 2022 12:58pm
Was there no communication between highway police and interior ministry to timely update about unprecedented traffic inflow? This delayed decision of barring vehicles from going towards hills was too late…. Heads must roll…..
Reply Recommend 0
Basharat
Jan 08, 2022 12:58pm
The cause is population growth. Please control the population. The country is not huge enough to accommodate 220 million people. Pakistan needs to enforce 2 child policy like China. 3 child policy maximum.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja
Jan 08, 2022 01:01pm
Imran khan talks about tourism all the time — Pakistan cannot even handle domestic tourism, forget attracting international tourists Pathetic administration and hopeless governance by Pakistani government
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Jan 08, 2022 01:01pm
Very pathetic!
Reply Recommend 0
Idris
Jan 08, 2022 01:01pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Jan 08, 2022 01:34pm
The government knew it all as thousands of cars were stuck on the snowy roads. They knew that people will run out of fuel and would die, but they did not move to rescue for the last two days. Now that tens of the tourists are already dead, the interior minister has started making statements.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Jan 08, 2022 01:36pm
Same Fawad Ch tweeted that rush in Murree due to strong economy and credit to PTI. Now who is responsible for these deaths Fawad? 1 hour from Islamabad and you were all sleeping? Shameless and criminal negligence
Reply Recommend 0
Jy
Jan 08, 2022 01:37pm
Why did they let travelers go there in the first place ? Sleeping administration.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas (UK)
Jan 08, 2022 01:39pm
This is senseless and stupid. Sheer ignorance of people who flood the roads in this catastrophic weather and think it's fun. Where the heck do they think they will stay. Jissay dekhain mun utha murree and galiyaat.. with no protection for bad weather and even the vehicles are not prepared to deal with snow. And everyone will blame government for their own stupidity as well
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 08, 2022 01:40pm
Government advises to stay home. The ultra genius take it as opposite. From Karachi to Khyber all are same. Then blame the government to not making good roads!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas (UK)
Jan 08, 2022 01:41pm
@Kaleem ullah, Govt cannot plan for entertaining hooligans every day. People need to grow up and think themselves that this is not the weather to go to Murree. Look at pictures and videos of crowded malls. Who the heck even wants to go and mix in that rowdy crowd
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jan 08, 2022 01:41pm
The picture paints a tragedy. If the total dead is less than 100 it would be a blessing.
Reply Recommend 0
furqan
Jan 08, 2022 01:41pm
poor management every year . every year they allow vehicles to enter muree even when capacity of murree is full.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jan 08, 2022 01:42pm
@Kaleem ullah, yes if Pakistani tourists would listen to federal government.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jan 08, 2022 01:43pm
@Kaleem ullah, I know it for 3 days that administration is discouraging tourists to travel, check the extreme weather and make your decisions. We, as a nation do not want to follow advice though.
Reply Recommend 0
furqan
Jan 08, 2022 01:43pm
@Saleem, They issued warning of severe weather
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jan 08, 2022 01:44pm
Stop doing fake politics over tourists dead. Pakistanis would never ever listen to the Governments warning. They would do the same mistake next year too.
Reply Recommend 0
Solomon
Jan 08, 2022 01:45pm
@Daud, People everywhere are same, difference is government. Who stopped government to put a cap on number of vehicles crossing islamabad Murree Toll plazas??
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jan 08, 2022 01:47pm
@Khawaja, they are Pakistanis as if they would listen to their governments warnings. Who ask 1 million cars to rush toward Murry? Who begged them? Self adventures sometimes takes towards the destruction.
Reply Recommend 0
Daska
Jan 08, 2022 01:48pm
Will we see someone taking responsibility and resign? Probably NO!
Reply Recommend 0
HTS
Jan 08, 2022 01:52pm
At least administration made a good fortune on toll tax, now they will make more money on removal of vehicles. People do not freeze to death, it is buildup of CO and CO2 which causes these sleeping deaths.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Kundi
Jan 08, 2022 01:53pm
@Kaleem ullah, This is not the time to play the blame game. This can happen anywhere in the world. This must be an eye opener for the public.
Reply Recommend 0

