Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2022

President Alvi tests positive for Covid-19 for a second time

Dawn.comPublished January 6, 2022 - Updated January 6, 2022 07:08pm
President Arif Alvi speaks during an interview on DawnNews. — Screengrab/File
President Arif Alvi speaks during an interview on DawnNews. — Screengrab/File

President Arif Alvi said on Thursday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 a second time, calling on citizens to follow precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had a sore throat since four to five days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms," he said on Twitter.

"Friends, please resume precautions and follow SOPs," he said.

The president tested positive the same day the country reported more than 1,000 coronavirus infections for the first time in nearly three months.

The rise in cases is being driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus which has brought a fifth wave of the disease to the country.

Earlier today, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar said the option of imposing a lockdown was not being considered presently, adding that the immediate focus was on scaling up the pace of vaccinations.

President Alvi had first tested positive for the virus on March 29 last year. At the time, he had said that he had only received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. First Lady Samina Alvi had later shared that the president had "mild symptoms" but was in "good spirits".

ccoronavirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Raka
Jan 06, 2022 07:02pm
Omicron running around
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 06, 2022 07:13pm
For contact tracing purposes we need to check if any of the Tamgha e Imtiaz holders got infected as well. Get well soon Honourable President Arif Alvi sahab.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2022 07:54pm
Chinese vaccines not working ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Report on PTI funds
06 Jan 2022

Report on PTI funds

THE report compiled by the Election Commission of Pakistan’s scrutiny committee on the ruling PTI’s funding has...
06 Jan 2022

Online ‘auction’

FOR scores of Muslim women in India, the new year once again brought home the bone-chilling realisation that they ...
Another leaked audio
Updated 06 Jan 2022

Another leaked audio

Phone-tapping is illegal to the extent that it infringes upon individuals’ rights to privacy, free expression, liberty and life.
LG bill controversy
Updated 05 Jan 2022

LG bill controversy

The PPP should not be stubborn and should incorporate the valid suggestions of the opposition in the new law.
05 Jan 2022

Entrenched inflation

THE trend has caught on. That’s exactly what the new CPI inflation numbers, the broadest measure of what people ...
Shooting the messenger?
Updated 05 Jan 2022

Shooting the messenger?

Media organisations have rightly expressed concern over the order issued by the high court in the contempt case.