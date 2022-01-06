President Alvi tests positive for Covid-19 for a second time

President Arif Alvi said on Thursday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 a second time, calling on citizens to follow precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had a sore throat since four to five days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms," he said on Twitter.

"Friends, please resume precautions and follow SOPs," he said.

The president tested positive the same day the country reported more than 1,000 coronavirus infections for the first time in nearly three months.

The rise in cases is being driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus which has brought a fifth wave of the disease to the country.

Earlier today, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar said the option of imposing a lockdown was not being considered presently, adding that the immediate focus was on scaling up the pace of vaccinations.

President Alvi had first tested positive for the virus on March 29 last year. At the time, he had said that he had only received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. First Lady Samina Alvi had later shared that the president had "mild symptoms" but was in "good spirits".