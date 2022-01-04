Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2022

Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

ReutersPublished January 4, 2022 - Updated January 4, 2022 11:27am
This file photo taken on December 7, 2021, shows Turkish lira banknotes on display in Istanbul. — AFP
This file photo taken on December 7, 2021, shows Turkish lira banknotes on display in Istanbul. — AFP

Turkey's lira weakened 1.4 per cent on Tuesday as investors weighed the consequences of a surge in the country's inflation rate to its highest in 19 years following the implementation of an unorthodox rate-cutting policy.

The lira stood at 13.15 to the dollar, as of 0500 GMT, weakening from a close of 12.96 on Monday. The lira hit a record low 18.4 two weeks ago before rebounding following the government's steps to support the unit.

Last year, the lira weakened 44pc, making it by far the worst performer in emerging markets and marking its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan came to power nearly two decades ago.

Data on Monday showed consumer prices surged 36.08pc year-on-year in December, higher than a poll forecast of 30.6pc, driven by an increase in annual transportation prices, food and drinks.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said he was saddened by the inflation data and that his government was determined to lower it to single digits, blaming the climb on global commodity prices and a weaker lira.

Since September the central bank has cut its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14pc as Erdogan pushes a “new economic programme” focused on credit and exports.

To curb the lira weakness, Erdogan unveiled a scheme two weeks ago in which the state protects converted local deposits from losses versus hard currencies. He said on Monday that 78 billion lira ($6 billion) had been deposited in such accounts.

($1 = 13.1039 liras)

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fragile State
Jan 04, 2022 11:33am
And yet we complain about IK messing up the economy when inflation is a worldwide problem
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 04, 2022 11:46am
Lira has stiff competetion
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 04, 2022 11:52am
To every rise, there is a fall and for every U.S. dollar, there is a halt.
Reply Recommend 0
Sehar
Jan 04, 2022 12:05pm
IK and erdogan are brothers
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Maulana’s march
04 Jan 2022

Maulana’s march

JUI-F CHIEF Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the PDM’s ‘Mehngai march’ on Islamabad will take place as...
04 Jan 2022

Cybercrime complaints

THE FIA chief claimed this week that people’s confidence in law enforcement was increasing as cybercrime ...
04 Jan 2022

Forlorn generations

LET it not be said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is unaware of the pressing needs faced by the population over the...
A misplaced remedy
Updated 03 Jan 2022

A misplaced remedy

It is the failure of the government if health professionals are absent from duty in public-sector facilities.
03 Jan 2022

Electoral process

THE claim made by the federal science minister that the controversial electronic voting machines have been modified...
03 Jan 2022

KP minorities project

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to build and restore 109 worship places and residential areas of...