Today's Paper | January 04, 2022

Buzdar, Parvez claim ruling alliance to contest Punjab LG polls together

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 4, 2022 - Updated January 4, 2022 09:38am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi have decided to further strengthen the alliance between the PML-Q and the PTI and jointly take part in upcoming local government elections.

Mr Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Mr Buzdar at the CM Office on Monday where the former, who is also PML-Q Punjab president, vowed to jointly work for providing relief to the masses and emphasised that the alliance between both the parties was moving forward with sincerity. He said the consultation would continue to choose joint candidates for local bodies elections.

It may, however, be mentioned that a PML-Q senior leader was recently quoted as saying that the PML-Q could go solo in the upcoming local bodies elections in Punjab instead of fielding joint candidates with the PTI.

Sources in the PML-Q stated that the party had plans to pitch its own candidates for important slots of district mayors in at least a dozen districts of Punjab for which the party had already done homework.

PML-Q leader says consultation to choose joint candidates to go on

In the meeting, the chief minister said the PTI had the best working relationship with the PML-Q and the consultation with the party on important issues would continue.

Mr Buzdar maintained that the durable work done by the PTI-led government was unique as relief had been provided to the masses.

Principal Secretary to CM Amir Jan and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.

SHEIKH RASHID: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says the opposition parties planning to hold the march on March 23 must realise that they will not be allowed to take law into their own hands.

Mr Rashid stated this during a meeting with CM Buzdar at his office held to discuss the ongoing schemes in Rawalpindi and the matters of mutual interest.

The interior minister said the opposition was losing time and the government was getting stronger than before. He asserted the PTI government would complete its tenure.

Mr Rashid lauded the Punjab government for resolving problems of the people of Rawalpindi on a priority basis.

CM Buzdar assured the minister of early complete of the welfare projects in Rawalpindi, adding that the government was fully focused on resolving problems of the city. He said the government believed in tolerance and brotherhood while following the policy of transparency and honesty.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2022

Tahir Raouf
Jan 04, 2022 09:36am
They have no other choice
Reply Recommend 0

