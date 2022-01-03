Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2022

Iran vows revenge unless Trump tried for killing General Qasem Soleimani

AFPPublished January 3, 2022 - Updated January 3, 2022 09:12pm
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during a ceremony in the capital Tehran, on January 3, 2022, commemorating the second anniversary of the killing in Iraq of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US raid. — AFP
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during a ceremony in the capital Tehran, on January 3, 2022, commemorating the second anniversary of the killing in Iraq of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US raid. — AFP
An Iranian man hold a pin with a portrait of slain top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani during a ceremony in the capital Tehran, on January 3. — AFP
An Iranian man hold a pin with a portrait of slain top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani during a ceremony in the capital Tehran, on January 3. — AFP

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge against Donald Trump if the former US president is not tried over the killing of Qasem Soleimani, as Tehran marked two years since the commander's death.

“The aggressor and the main assassin, the then president of the United States, must face justice and retribution,” Raisi said.

“It would be ok if the trial of Trump, (former secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and other criminals was held in a fair court where their horrible crimes were addressed and they faced justice for their actions,” he added.

“Otherwise, I will tell all US leaders that without a doubt the hand of revenge will emerge from the sleeve of the Muslim nation.”

Raisi was addressing thousands at Tehran's biggest prayer hall, at Iran's main event to mark Soleimani's death anniversary during a week of commemorations.

Participants held national flags and portraits of the slain commander, state TV showed.

Raisi called Soleimani a symbol of the Iranian revolution and of “bravery and rationality”.

Read: Qasem Soleimani — the general who became an Iran icon by targeting US

Soleimani, former commander of the Quds' force, the foreign operations' arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in a US drone strike near Bagdad's airport on January 3, 2020.

Five days later, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US airbase in Ain Al Assad housing American troops in Iraq, and another near Arbil in the north.

No US troops were killed in those strikes but Washington said dozens suffered traumatic brain injuries from the blasts.

Trump said at the time he had ordered the drone strike in response to a number of attacks on US interests in Iraq, and with more expected.

Iran's foreign ministry said in a Twitter post on Friday that “the current US government bears definitive international responsibility for this crime”.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Constantine
Jan 03, 2022 09:42pm
Iran vows for revenge on United States? What’ll they do, shout at the skies? They are not in a position to take revenge against mighty USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 03, 2022 09:54pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Jan 03, 2022 09:56pm
Ayatollah's hand on the chest is an exhibition of an inhuman and perverted self-torture cult!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A misplaced remedy
Updated 03 Jan 2022

A misplaced remedy

It is the failure of the government if health professionals are absent from duty in public-sector facilities.
03 Jan 2022

Electoral process

THE claim made by the federal science minister that the controversial electronic voting machines have been modified...
03 Jan 2022

KP minorities project

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to build and restore 109 worship places and residential areas of...
Assembly politics
Updated 02 Jan 2022

Assembly politics

The govt has never been shy of bulldozing bills when it has had the requisite numbers.
02 Jan 2022

Foreign funding case

THE end of 2021 marked yet another year that the ruling PTI’s foreign funding case remained without a conclusion....
02 Jan 2022

Arab-Israeli meeting

THE Arab-Israeli peace process is largely dead, thanks mainly to Tel Aviv’s intransigence and refusal to deal with...