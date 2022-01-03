Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2022

Gun stolen from army soldier’s statue in Layyah

Malik Tahseen RazaPublished January 3, 2022 - Updated January 3, 2022 11:00am

MUZAFFARGARH: The Layyah police registered a case against unidentified people who stole an artificial gun hoisted at the commemorative statue of an army official in Layyah’s town of Karor Lal Esan. The fibre-made statue was installed at the Railway crossing on Fatehpur Road, Karor Lal Esan.

The thief placed a sugarcane stick at the statue in the place of the gun. The police registered a case against unidentified people under section 379 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Some locals alerted the police about the incident. The army had placed the statue many years ago. Locals expressed anger at the incident.

Earlier, such an incident occurred in Bahawalpur where hockey was stolen from the statue of legend hockey player Samiullah.

In that case, the police had traced and arrested the accused. Also, the Vehari police has yet to find the monocle of Quaid-i-Azam’s statue stolen in December last.

The Multan Commissioner’s Office ordered for buying new monocles for the statue. The Layyah police said that a special team had been made to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhr Imam said the Ministry of National Food Security was fully committed to the protection of the employees of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and its financial and administrative affairs,

He was speaking at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, on Sunday.

In a meeting with the CCRI delegation, the federal minister congratulated CCRI Director Dr Zahid Mahmood on receiving the Quaid-i-Azam gold medal award and for the approval of six varieties of cotton by the institute.

Tanveer Abbas, CCRI president of Apca unit, conveyed to the federal minister the reports of the privatization of PCCC under the federal government’s agriculture transfer mission plan.

The federal minister said that there was no truth in these reports as the PTI government stood with PCCC employees and no such action will be taken. In addition, the federal minister assured the PCCC employees that he would play his full role in releasing the arrears of the employees.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A misplaced remedy
Updated 03 Jan 2022

A misplaced remedy

It is the failure of the government if health professionals are absent from duty in public-sector facilities.
03 Jan 2022

Electoral process

THE claim made by the federal science minister that the controversial electronic voting machines have been modified...
03 Jan 2022

KP minorities project

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to build and restore 109 worship places and residential areas of...
Assembly politics
Updated 02 Jan 2022

Assembly politics

The govt has never been shy of bulldozing bills when it has had the requisite numbers.
02 Jan 2022

Foreign funding case

THE end of 2021 marked yet another year that the ruling PTI’s foreign funding case remained without a conclusion....
02 Jan 2022

Arab-Israeli meeting

THE Arab-Israeli peace process is largely dead, thanks mainly to Tel Aviv’s intransigence and refusal to deal with...