Quaid statue’s monocle stolen in Vehari

A CorrespondentPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 08:57am
Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. — DawnNewsTV/File

VEHARI: Thieves stole the glasses of the Quaid-i-Azam’s statue installed in front of the DC office here on Saturday night.

Deputy Commissioner Khizar Afzal Chaudhry told Dawn that he had ordered an inquiry into the theft incident. He said the thieves would be arrested soon with the help of the CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Multan commissioner.

He said it’s a highly deplorable act and ordered legal action against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2021

