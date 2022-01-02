Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2022

Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal

AFPPublished January 2, 2022 - Updated January 2, 2022 06:31pm
A team of Afghan intelligence agents is seen pouring a huge quantity of liquor into a canal in Kabul. — Screengrab via GDA1415/Twitter
A team of Afghan intelligence agents is seen pouring a huge quantity of liquor into a canal in Kabul. — Screengrab via GDA1415/Twitter

A team of Afghan intelligence agents poured around 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul, the country's spy agency said on Sunday, as the new Taliban authorities crack down on the sale of alcohol.

Video footage released by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) showed its agents pouring alcohol stored in barrels into the canal after seizing it during a raid in the capital.

“Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol,” an intelligence official said in the footage the agency posted on Twitter on Sunday.

It was not clear when the raid was carried out or exactly when the alcohol was destroyed, but a statement issued by the agency said three dealers were arrested during the operation.

Also read: Afghanistan's new rulers fight drug addiction with a heavy hand

Selling and consuming alcohol was banned even under the previous Western-backed regime, but the Taliban, known for their austere brand of Islam, are stricter in their opposition to it.

Since the group seized power on August 15, the frequency of raids, including on drug addicts, has increased across the country.

The Taliban government's Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has also issued several guidelines restricting women's rights.

Afghan War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The Baloch Spring in Gwadar

The Baloch Spring in Gwadar

Why are people speaking up now? And who is Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, the leader whose name is on everyone’s lips?

Opinion

Editorial

Assembly politics
Updated 02 Jan 2022

Assembly politics

The govt has never been shy of bulldozing bills when it has had the requisite numbers.
02 Jan 2022

Foreign funding case

THE end of 2021 marked yet another year that the ruling PTI’s foreign funding case remained without a conclusion....
02 Jan 2022

Arab-Israeli meeting

THE Arab-Israeli peace process is largely dead, thanks mainly to Tel Aviv’s intransigence and refusal to deal with...
Updated 01 Jan 2022

A year of uncertainty lies ahead

A NEW year always gives hope for better things. For Pakistan, nothing could be truer. Having braved 2021 through the...
31 Dec 2021

New variant

THE new year approaches on a grim note. Covid-19 numbers are skyrocketing globally, with close to an unprecedented...