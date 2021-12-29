University of Agriculture Faisalabad sub-campus bans jeans, issues dress code

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Toba sub-campus of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has issued a dress code for its male and female students.

In a notification on Tuesday, Principal Dr Nisar Ahmad said the male students were not allowed to wear shorts, cut-off jeans, multi-pocket, faded, torn and skin-fitted jeans and trousers, T-shirts with messages of any kind, chappals and slippers, bandanas, caps, vest of any kind, long hair and ponytails, earrings, wrist straps and bracelets.

The notification also banned girl students from wearing T-shirts with jeans, sleeveless shirts, see-through and skintight dresses, heavy make-up, flashy and heavy jewellery and anklets.

ARRESTED: A Counter Terrorism Department team raided Gojra on Tuesday evening and arrested a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorist with explosive material.

According to the FIR, Muneeb Awan of Rawalpindi was present near Chaudhry Sugar Mills on Gojra-Painsara Road when a team arrested him and recovered 1,400 grams of explosive powder from him.

