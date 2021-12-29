Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2021

University of Agriculture Faisalabad sub-campus bans jeans, issues dress code

A CorrespondentPublished December 29, 2021 - Updated December 29, 2021 09:14am

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Toba sub-campus of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has issued a dress code for its male and female students.

In a notification on Tuesday, Principal Dr Nisar Ahmad said the male students were not allowed to wear shorts, cut-off jeans, multi-pocket, faded, torn and skin-fitted jeans and trousers, T-shirts with messages of any kind, chappals and slippers, bandanas, caps, vest of any kind, long hair and ponytails, earrings, wrist straps and bracelets.

The notification also banned girl students from wearing T-shirts with jeans, sleeveless shirts, see-through and skintight dresses, heavy make-up, flashy and heavy jewellery and anklets.

ARRESTED: A Counter Terrorism Department team raided Gojra on Tuesday evening and arrested a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorist with explosive material.

According to the FIR, Muneeb Awan of Rawalpindi was present near Chaudhry Sugar Mills on Gojra-Painsara Road when a team arrested him and recovered 1,400 grams of explosive powder from him.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Dec 29, 2021 09:28am
Pakistani University's recent culture of 'Moral Policing'.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Dec 29, 2021 09:30am
Good, at least there should be some decorum
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Mehdi
Dec 29, 2021 09:34am
Excellent
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New security policy
Updated 29 Dec 2021

New security policy

THE federal cabinet has approved the National Security Policy after its green-lighting by the National Security...
29 Dec 2021

Real estate attraction

THE real estate sector — developed and undeveloped land for housing, commercial and industrial projects — has...
29 Dec 2021

Missing prison reform

THE Islamabad High Court’s comments that the country’s prisons have turned into “epicentres of crime,...
28 Dec 2021

Flight of the dollar

THE Pakistani rupee is expected to end a turbulent year on a depressing note as one of the world’s ...
IHK ‘encounters’
Updated 28 Dec 2021

IHK ‘encounters’

The international community must let India know that the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris cannot be ignored.
28 Dec 2021

Corporal punishment

IT is deplorable that the practice of disciplining the young in the country should be guided by antiquated notions ...