Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 28, 2021

UAE issues first civil marriage licence for non-Muslim couple

AFPPublished December 28, 2021 - Updated December 28, 2021 07:57am

ABU DHABI: The UAE issued its first civil marriage licence for a non-Muslim couple, state media reported on Monday, as the Gulf country seeks to keep its edge over regional competitors.

The United Arab Emirates — where foreigners make up 90 per cent of the approximately 10 million population — has been amending its laws to present itself as a modernising force in a largely conservative region.

The official WAM news agency said a Canadian couple were the first to marry under a new law on the personal status of non-Muslims in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi. The move “contributes to the consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s position as a world leading destination for skills and expertise from around the world,” WAM said.

Civil marriage in the Middle East, the birthplace of Islam, Christianity and Judaism, is uncommon and usually conducted under a religious authority of one of the three monotheistic beliefs.

Civil marriages are allowed in Tunisia and Algeria.

While some countries in the region allow civil unions based on certain conditions, some only recognise civil marriages conducted abroad and others not at all. Late last year, the UAE revamped an array of laws in a social liberalisation drive designed to burnish its progressive brand.

These included lifting a ban on unmarried couples living together, loosening restrictions on alcohol and offering long-term residencies.

Earlier this month, the UAE announced it will move to a Western-style Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Starting on January 1, 2022, the Emirates will become the only Gulf country not to observe weekends from Friday, the Muslim day of prayer, to Saturday.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Multani
Dec 28, 2021 08:05am
UAE wants to imitate the west but will regret ignoring its Islamic roots and principles. One day they will come back to us on their knees seeking help.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Dec 28, 2021 08:10am
UAE thinks they can be the heroes . But on their backs , they are made fun of their copy cat actions.
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Dec 28, 2021 08:26am
Pakistan is way ahead in civil laws
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Dec 28, 2021 08:37am
Congratulations to UAE ! Good to know that they are not fanatics.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Dec 28, 2021 08:50am
UAE is the original Islamic country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

28 Dec 2021

Flight of the dollar

THE Pakistani rupee is expected to end a turbulent year on a depressing note as one of the world’s ...
IHK ‘encounters’
Updated 28 Dec 2021

IHK ‘encounters’

The international community must let India know that the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris cannot be ignored.
28 Dec 2021

Corporal punishment

IT is deplorable that the practice of disciplining the young in the country should be guided by antiquated notions ...
Updated 27 Dec 2021

Climate of bigotry

IT is a conversation that must take place if extremism is not to consume Pakistani society from within, but is the...
27 Dec 2021

PTI reorganisation

PRIME Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve his party’s organisational structure across the country after...
27 Dec 2021

Stinking seas

THE inability of Karachi — read: successive provincial governments or municipal bodies — to clean up its own...