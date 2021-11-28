Dawn Logo

UAE decriminalises premarital sexual relations among 40 legal changes in reform push

ReutersPublished November 28, 2021 - Updated November 28, 2021 04:38pm
The UAE wants to reform its legal system to keep a competitive edge as neighbour Saudi Arabia opens itself up to foreign investment and talent. — AFP/File
The UAE wants to reform its legal system to keep a competitive edge as neighbour Saudi Arabia opens itself up to foreign investment and talent. — AFP/File

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said a new criminal code would come into force in January as part of what it called the most sweeping legal reform in the Gulf state's history.

Major changes so far included decriminalising premarital sexual relations and alcohol consumption, and cancelling provisions for leniency when dealing with so-called “honour killings” in November 2020.

State news agency WAM reported the government is changing 40 laws this year. It did not make clear, however, which of the changes — which concern commercial companies, online security, trade, copyright, residency, narcotics and social issues — were new and which had been previously reported.

One change that appears new is the ratification of a Federal Crime and Punishment Law, effective from Jan 2, 2022, designed to better protect women, domestic staff and public safety.

The UAE wants to reform its legal system to keep a competitive edge as conservative Gulf neighbour Saudi Arabia opens itself up to foreign investment and talent.

Saturday's statement adds clarity that had been previously lacking to the status of pre-marital sexual relations and children born from them — stating that parents need not be married.

“Any couple conceiving a child out of wedlock will be required to marry or singly or jointly acknowledge the child and provide identification papers and travel documents in accordance with the laws of the country of which either is a national,” the statement said.

A criminal case with two years imprisonment would be brought should parents not acknowledge and care for the child.

Other recent changes by the UAE include introducing longer-term visas as a way to attract and retain talent and encourage more businesses to set up shop.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi this month introduced its own reform — a novel secular family law aimed at making itself more attractive to expatriates.

ST
Nov 28, 2021 04:37pm
UAE going in wrong direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Nov 28, 2021 04:38pm
So no more sharia in uae?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 28, 2021 04:41pm
By decriminalising premarital sexual relations and alcohol consumption, and cancelling provisions for leniency when dealing with so-called “honour killings'' means, UAE is adopting Western rules in place of Islamic.
Reply Recommend 0
RedbloodPakistani
Nov 28, 2021 04:43pm
Why should decriminalizing alcohol and premarital sex be considered “reform”? They are a source of such an immense social disruption and problems in the West. From traffic deaths to teenage pregnancies, these practices extract a huge social cost. Islam offers the best solution to the human society. The best reform one can make is to embrace true Islam.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Nov 28, 2021 04:44pm
The country is on a right track now. Good for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 28, 2021 04:50pm
Decriminalizing what is criminalized in the Holy Book is not progress, it is not moving forward.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 28, 2021 04:52pm
Stumbling into the same potholes as the West has stumbled into, is not moving forward, it is not progress.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 28, 2021 04:52pm
UAE is future of Lebanon or Bangkok
Reply Recommend 0
Hafsa
Nov 28, 2021 04:56pm
More important is that UAE should pass a law to give females same share of inheritance as male. That will be the real reform.
Reply Recommend 0
Mukul
Nov 28, 2021 05:07pm
@M. Saeed, you want leniency for honor killings? And you seem educated and write in english For your peace of mind move to Afghanistan and live under taliban
Reply Recommend 0
Wajahat
Nov 28, 2021 05:08pm
The destruction of UAE has just started. How can a Muslim country allow such rules.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 28, 2021 05:09pm
Good Changes.
Reply Recommend 0
Rach
Nov 28, 2021 05:11pm
Every one is moving west except pakistan and afganistan..
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Nov 28, 2021 05:13pm
UAE is not a Begger Country. It innovates itself and adopt new way of life when needed.
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Nov 28, 2021 05:13pm
All countries are moving forward but two are moving backward, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
T. M
Nov 28, 2021 05:13pm
@ST, who are you to judge
Reply Recommend 0
T. M
Nov 28, 2021 05:14pm
@M. Saeed, who died and made you a judge of morality, if you don't like it then don't go there
Reply Recommend 0
T. M
Nov 28, 2021 05:16pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, why? because you say so?
Reply Recommend 0
Jack
Nov 28, 2021 05:16pm
When the money was coming from left, right and centre UAE took high moral grounds and when troubles started lingering morals went out of window.How many Jumped from window to save themselves from imminent arrest and lost life.How many were deported and fined.Who will compensate them? Either it was not right then or it is not right now.Waiting for gambling and Nevada like night life to start
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 28, 2021 05:19pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Nov 28, 2021 05:19pm
@ST, okay , so please tell me which direction is Pakistan heading
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Nov 28, 2021 05:21pm
When is Rizvi and his goons block the roads and demand to cut ties with UAE and kick their ambassador out the land of pure
Reply Recommend 0
Rabia
Nov 28, 2021 05:28pm
Pakistan should sever ties with UAE over their country abandoning Sharia law
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Nov 28, 2021 05:29pm
@M. Saeed, exactly
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Nov 28, 2021 05:30pm
@Javed, So is China not a decent country ? You can have premarital sex there and consume alcohol ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Nov 28, 2021 05:31pm
How about Prostitution?! Don't they know what damage alcohol does to society? Haven't they learnt what is the situation of societies in west Europe, North and South America.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 28, 2021 05:31pm
@T. M, Visit Dubai
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Nov 28, 2021 05:31pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, good I will book my flight to UAE now.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Nov 28, 2021 05:32pm
@Hafsa, it will happen soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Nov 28, 2021 05:33pm
Diplomatic Power of Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Nov 28, 2021 05:33pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, The joke is on Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Nov 28, 2021 05:33pm
UAE must learn from Pakistan and Afghnaistan the leaders of the Ummah. This is so Un-Islamic. Pakistan must send the UAE Ambassador back.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Nov 28, 2021 05:33pm
@M. Saeed, - Exactly. Pakistan must send the UAE Ambassador back.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Nov 28, 2021 05:34pm
Absolutely Correct Direction .. I hope Pak take lesson from this one day
Reply Recommend 0

