Turkish official praises Pakistan armed forces’ professionalism

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the General Staff (CGS) of Turkish Land Forces, Lt Gen Veli Tarakci, on Monday acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

This he said during a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ. Matters about regional security situation and of mutual and professional interest with emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said: “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.” He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. He stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis.

Both sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counterterrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and its role in regional stability.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2021