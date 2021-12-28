Dawn Logo

Minister defends amendments to LG law in Sindh

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished December 28, 2021 - Updated December 28, 2021 10:33am

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that amendments to local government law of 2013, which have also included opposition’s suggestions, have in fact strengthened the law.

“It will be no use now if the opposition parties like to hold protests or not. Their time and politics are nearing the end,” said the minister while talking to media persons after distributing laptops among students of different educational institutes at the Institute of Business Administration here the other day.

He asked PTI members as to why they did not take into account stark differences in LG laws of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when they raised objection to Sindh’s LG law. “If the local bodies law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is so perfect then why amendments are still being made to it and assistant commissioners are being vested with powers,” he said.

He said that the PTI government would have been sent packing earlier if the Pakistan Democratic Movement had listened to PPP’s proposal of no-confidence move instead of going for long march and resignations.

It was a great tragedy in Pakistan that high profile criminals were not brought to book and that was the reason behind peoples’ lack of trust in justice system, he said, adding the case of their slain leader Benazir Bhutto was a prime example in this regard.

He said that PPP had always preferred genuine democracy to acquiring power through backdoor because the party had a long history of sacrifices for the country and principled stand on national interest.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2021

