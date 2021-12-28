21 doctors, 12 paramedics suspended in Tharparkar

KARACHI: The health department on Monday suspended the services of 21 medical officers and 12 paramedical staff posted in Tharparkar with immediate effect.

The action was taken on the recommendation of the district health officer, Tharparkar.

Sources said the health staff were suspended on charges of remaining absent from their duties.

The medical officers (BPS-17) included Dr Rajesh Kumar, Dr Bhesham Kumar, Dr Lekhraj, Devan Kumar, Dr Tahir, Dr Kiran Kishore, Dr Mohan, Dr Bharat Kumar, Dr Bheesham, Dr Jai Kumar, Dr Hameed, Dr Chaten Dev, Dr Rahul Raj, Dr Himnat Kumar, Dr Om Parkesh, Dr Ameet, Dr Umesh, Dr Gordhan and Dr Dileep.

According to a notification, the headquarters of medical officers during the period of their suspension shall be at the health department.

“The above Medical Officers (BPS-17) shall draw pay and allowances during the period of their suspension, as admissible under the rules,” the notification said.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2021