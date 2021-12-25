Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

A soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Shewa area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) North Waziristan district, the military's media affairs wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired at a military post in the area, following which army troops initiated a prompt response and "effectively engaged the terrorists' location".

During an intense exchange of fire with the terrorists, 32-year-old Naik Noor Merjan, a resident of KP's Kurram district, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

It added that clearance of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there.

A day ago, two more security personnel were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists after the latter had attacked a security check-post in Balochistan's Kech district.

Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, a resident of Khushab, and Sepoy Abdul Faith, a resident of Khuzdar, had embraced martyrdom in the incident.

Earlier on December 14, a member of the security forces was martyred when terrorists had attacked a post close to the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan.