Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 25, 2021

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished December 25, 2021 - Updated December 25, 2021 10:02pm

A soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Shewa area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) North Waziristan district, the military's media affairs wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired at a military post in the area, following which army troops initiated a prompt response and "effectively engaged the terrorists' location".

During an intense exchange of fire with the terrorists, 32-year-old Naik Noor Merjan, a resident of KP's Kurram district, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

It added that clearance of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there.

A day ago, two more security personnel were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists after the latter had attacked a security check-post in Balochistan's Kech district.

Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, a resident of Khushab, and Sepoy Abdul Faith, a resident of Khuzdar, had embraced martyrdom in the incident.

Earlier on December 14, a member of the security forces was martyred when terrorists had attacked a post close to the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition’s elation
Updated 25 Dec 2021

Opposition’s elation

THE trouncing of the PTI in the first phase of local government elections has come as a significant blow to the...
25 Dec 2021

Funding review

THE government on Thursday said the IMF executive board will take up the sixth review of its suspended $6bn funding...
25 Dec 2021

Booster shots

IN a welcome move, Pakistani authorities have decided to extend the Covid-19 vaccine booster to all adults of 30...
24 Dec 2021

More powers for FBR

THE government’s move to seek additional punitive powers for tax collectors against retail businesses that are...
24 Dec 2021

Report on terrorism

Threat posed to region by violent extremist outfits has grown more complex since fall of the Ashraf Ghani government.
24 Dec 2021

Kashmiri activist’s arrest

A CALL by UN rights experts to immediately release a detained Kashmiri activist has once again underscored the ...