Govt officials, opposition leaders, others extend felicitations to Christian community on Christmas

As the Christian community across the country celebrates the festive occasion of Christmas today (Saturday), government officials, opposition leaders and others extended their felicitations and wishes to members of the community.

According to Radio Pakistan, special ceremonies are being held in churches across the country in which prayers will also be held for "peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan".

The state radio broadcaster stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the Christian community on the occasion and assured that the government will continue to safeguard rights and privileges of all minorities living in the country.

"They also commended sincere and invaluable services rendered by Christian community in the fields of defence, education, health as well as economic development of the country," the report added.

"They said that the government will empower the minorities to use their abilities for national development."

In a tweet from his official account, the prime minister wished "all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas".

The president's official Twitter account also extended his "heartiest felicitations", adding that the Muslims "deeply respect Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty".

Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) director general extended the felicitations of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and service chiefs to the "Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan".

"From the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal," the DG ISPR added.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Christian community around the world, particularly to the Pakistani Christian brothers & sisters on the auspicisous occasion of Christmas," Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

He called for celebrating shared values and brotherhood in his message.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wished "Christian brothers and sisters" and urged the country to "celebrate with them by spreading love, peace and compassion".

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari extended his "heartiest felicitations to the Christian Community in Pakistan", saying that his party "always treats the non-Muslims, including the Christians as equal citizens".

He urged the Christian community to "offer special prayers for the peace, prosperity, and harmony in the country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas".

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and PPP leader Sherry Rehman also wished the country's Christian community.