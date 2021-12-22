Met Office forecasts heavy showers, snowfall in most parts of country from Saturday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast snowfall and heavy rain in most parts of the country from Saturday to Tuesday, under the effect of a "strong westerly weather system".

According to a press release issued by the Met Office on Wednesday, the weather system is expected to enter the western and upper parts of the country on Saturday evening or night, after a long dry period.

"It is likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday," the forecast said.

Rain forecast

The Met Office said under the effect of this system, isolated heavy showers are expected in Balochistan's Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbadin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Peshawar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbela, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Sibi, Kohlu and Barkhan areas of Balochistan on Saturday and Sunday.

It warned that heavy showers may cause flash floods in "vulnerable areas" of Sibi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nasirabad and Kohlu.

Heavy and isolated spells of rain are also expected in Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan areas over the weekend, and in Sindh's Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur regions.

From Sunday to Tuesday, heavy and isolated spells of rain are expected in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the forecast.

Downpour will also likely be experienced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsaddda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan and Kohat regions during this period.

Moreover, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur in Punjab are also expected to receive heavy rain between Sunday and Tuesday, the Met Office said.

Snow forecast

According to the PMD, Murree and Galiyat in Punjab, Neelum valley, Bagh and Rawalakot in Azad Kashmir, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malam Jabba and Kaghan in KP and Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu and Astore in the Gilgit-Baltistan region are expected to receive snowfall between Sunday and Tuesday.

It is also likely to snow in Balochistan's Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Harnai and Chaman on Saturday night and Sunday.

It said heavy snowfall may lead to road closures in Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza,Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Haveli.

Possible impacts

The Met Office said that under the new weather system, "prevailing smoggy condition[s] in urban cities and water stress in barani areas (rain-fed) is likely to subside".

It predicted that rainfall will be beneficial for the wheat crop.

The PMD advised all relevant authorities to remain "vigilant" during the forecast period.