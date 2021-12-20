Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2021

Pakistan thrash Bangladesh to set up South Korea semi-final clash in Asian Champions Trophy

AgenciesPublished December 20, 2021 - Updated December 20, 2021 08:58am
DHAKA: Pakistan’s Mohammad Razzaq (L) scores during the Asian Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Sunday.—AFP
DHAKA: Pakistan’s Mohammad Razzaq (L) scores during the Asian Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Sunday.—AFP

DHAKA: A thumping 6-2 victory against Bangladesh saw Pakistan get their first victory of the Asian Champions Trophy, jumping up to third in the table and setting up a semi-final against South Korea.

Pakistan went into their last round-robin game knowing that a two-goal victory would see them leapfrog third-placed Japan, who were hammered 6-0 by India earlier in the day.

But doubles Aijaz Ahmed and Ahmed Nadeem and goals apiece by Afraz and Mohammad Razzaq saw them clinch a four-goal victory with Bangladesh getting both their goals through Arshad Hosein.

Pakistan edged Japan on goal difference after both finished level on five points, one point behind second-placed South Korea while India topped the standings with 10 points.

Bangladesh went into the game having lost their first three matches and knew they had to upset Pakistan in order to make the semi-finals.

Arshad gave them a shock 13th-minute lead only for Ahmed to level matters in the very next minute.

It was the start of Pakistan’s goal rush which saw them score a further four goals in the next 20 minutes.

Aijaz made it 2-1 in the 18th before Afraz got his goal in the 24th. Ahmed got his second goal two minutes later with Razzaq making it 4-1 in the 34th.

Arshad pulled one back for Bangladesh in the 34th but Aijaz sealed victory for his side four minutes later.

Earlier, Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner to give India a 10th minute lead against Japan and Dilpreet Singh made it 2-0 in the 23rd.

Jarmanpreet Singh added the third in the 34th before goals by Sumit, Harmanpreet and Shamsher Singh in the space of seven minutes completed a resounding victory for India.

Japan have work to do if they are to avoid another hammering by India when they meet the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s match with South Korea on the same day is expected to be a much evenly-contested one after they played a 3-3 draw against each other on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Dec 2021

Restoring sacked workers

IN a major decision that has impacted hundreds of families, the Supreme Court has reinstated sacked government...
Karachi explosion
Updated 20 Dec 2021

Karachi explosion

‘Fixing’ Karachi is a gargantuan task, as the city has been left to its own devices by successive federal, provincial govts.
20 Dec 2021

No quick fix

MORE than once this season, Lahore has had the dubious distinction of topping the daily ranking of the city with the...
19 Dec 2021

Justice served

JUSTICE has finally been served in the high-profile murder nearly nine years ago of Perween Rahman, an ardent social...
Updated 19 Dec 2021

Gurgaon controversy

Muslims in India face a systematic wave of discrimination and disenfranchisement.
19 Dec 2021

Omicron threat

WITH cases of the Omicron variant spreading at “lightning speed” in Europe, according to the French prime...