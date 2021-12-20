Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2021

Two men arrested for harassing woman police constable in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 20, 2021 - Updated December 20, 2021 10:27am

LAHORE: The Lorry Adda police arrested two young men for harassing a woman police constable at the Greater Iqbal Park here on Sunday.

The constable (A) was discharging her security duty at the park when two suspects harassed her and passed derogatory remarks.

A police official said some of her male colleagues, who were also on duty at the park, immediately overpowered the two suspects and handed them over to officials of Lorry Adda police after calling on 15 helpline.

A case was lodged against the suspects on the complaint of the woman constable.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Dec 2021

Restoring sacked workers

IN a major decision that has impacted hundreds of families, the Supreme Court has reinstated sacked government...
Karachi explosion
Updated 20 Dec 2021

Karachi explosion

‘Fixing’ Karachi is a gargantuan task, as the city has been left to its own devices by successive federal, provincial govts.
20 Dec 2021

No quick fix

MORE than once this season, Lahore has had the dubious distinction of topping the daily ranking of the city with the...
19 Dec 2021

Justice served

JUSTICE has finally been served in the high-profile murder nearly nine years ago of Perween Rahman, an ardent social...
Updated 19 Dec 2021

Gurgaon controversy

Muslims in India face a systematic wave of discrimination and disenfranchisement.
19 Dec 2021

Omicron threat

WITH cases of the Omicron variant spreading at “lightning speed” in Europe, according to the French prime...