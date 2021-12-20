Two men arrested for harassing woman police constable in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lorry Adda police arrested two young men for harassing a woman police constable at the Greater Iqbal Park here on Sunday.

The constable (A) was discharging her security duty at the park when two suspects harassed her and passed derogatory remarks.

A police official said some of her male colleagues, who were also on duty at the park, immediately overpowered the two suspects and handed them over to officials of Lorry Adda police after calling on 15 helpline.

A case was lodged against the suspects on the complaint of the woman constable.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2021