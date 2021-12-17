Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 17, 2021

'Inefficient and incompetent': PPP stages anti-govt protests in various cities over gas crisis

Dawn.comPublished December 17, 2021 - Updated December 17, 2021 09:52pm
PPP workers stage a demonstration in Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP workers stage a demonstration in Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP workers stage a demonstration in Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP workers stage a demonstration in Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

The PPP staged demonstrations in different cities on Friday, lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government over the ongoing gas crisis and growing inflation.

Protests against the gas shortages were held in Jamshoro, Quetta, multiple areas of Karachi, Loralai, Badin, Kasur, Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Pasrur, Khushab, Shaheed Benazirabad and other cities, according to the PPP's official Twitter.

Since the onset of winter, the country has been facing a shortage of gas and domestic and industrial consumers have had to deal with the suspension of the commodity's supply.

Addressing a demonstration in Karachi's East district, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said PPP workers were staging protests against the gas crisis in different cities of the country simultaneously on the directives of the party's chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Criticising the government over the suspension of gas supply to domestic consumers and industries, particularly in Karachi, he said the PTI administration was "inefficient and incompetent".

"This inefficient federal government that has been imposed on us ... spoke about 'Naya Pakistan' and used to claim that people would be coming to Pakistan to look for jobs in the future," he said, adding that instead of this vision becoming a reality, "people are searching for gas here."

"Today, there is no gas in Karachi and the price of electricity has increased."

Ghani recalled that the PTI had promised to provide five million houses to the people.

"Tell me, has anyone been given a single house in Karachi [by the government]?" he asked the participants. "Instead, they have demolished houses. People here have not been given any houses but deprived of shelter."

Ghani alleged that the PTI government had destroyed the country's economy and soon, "the government will not even have enough money to pay salaries to government employees in Islamabad."

"This is the misfortune of the poor in this country," he remarked.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the premier had once said that a rise of even a rupee in the value of the dollar signified that the rulers of the country were corrupt.

"He was right in saying so," Ghani added, pointing out that the rupee had continued to slide against the dollar in recent months.

The provincial minister also criticised the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which is an ally of the PTI in the Centre, for "remaining silent" over the gas crisis, rise in electricity rates and petroleum products prices and growing inflation.

"They don't say a word ... because they fear that [if they raise their voice,] they would have to part ways with the PTI and would stop receiving funds in the name of development projects," Ghani said.

Gas suspension

Earlier this month, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) had decided to suspend gas supply to all non-export general industries from December 11 till further orders in adherence to the energy ministry’s gas load management plan.

The decision was taken to make gas available to the domestic and commercial sectors during the current winter season that has seen a major demand-supply gap due to an extraordinary spike in fulfilling water and space heating needs in upper Sindh and Balochistan that is already experiencing chilly weather.

Earlier, the utility had also suspended the gas supply to the CNG sector and all Captive Power Plants of non-export industrial units until February 15 and further orders, respectively.

PPP AND PTI
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Khan
Dec 17, 2021 09:41pm
Incompetence & Inefficiency, thy name is PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Dec 17, 2021 09:48pm
What ever but no chance for these elements.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 17, 2021 09:53pm
I have called from secretary to chairman Ms Shamshad Akhter and Senior General Manager supplies followed by the concerned engineer of Block -6, PECHS area to lodge a complaint for non-availability of gas of the last house of M series. Despite the fact that I visited the office of Sui Gas from Tuesday to Thursday, my humble request was not given due consideration for supply of the Sui Gas. People have fallen ill after taking bath from cold water, but Sui Gas authorities have not moved an inch.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 17, 2021 10:05pm
You call these protests? Ah well..
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Dec 17, 2021 10:09pm
PPP the party that worked so hard to make Karachi top 10 worst cities to live in the world. - !!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 17 Dec 2021

Monetary tightening

THE T-bill auction results on Wednesday underscore that the State Bank’s credibility is at its lowest point at the...
17 Dec 2021

Islamophobia envoy

OVER the past two decades, in the aftermath of 9/11 and the ensuing spread of transnational terrorism in the name of...
17 Dec 2021

Access to justice

MUCH has been said about Pakistanis’ lack of access to justice — and rightly so. From the convoluted workings of...
Updated 16 Dec 2021

East Pakistan lessons

An honest national debate is still pending on the eastern wing's separation so the mistakes of the past are not repeated.
Indelible memories
Updated 16 Dec 2021

Indelible memories

SOME tragedies are so soul-searing, so monumental, that their imprint remains permanently etched in the nation’s...
16 Dec 2021

Financial inclusion

IN the last few years, the State Bank has taken some important initiatives to reduce the large-scale financial...